mimik Brings Device-First Agentic AI Software Infrastructure to Intel-Powered AI PC Platforms

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today mimik announced a strategic collaboration with Intel to optimize mimOE, mimik’s purpose-built Agentix Operating Engine, for AI PCs powered by Intel processors. With mimOE, Intel-based AI PCs are enabled to act as Device-First infrastructure nodes for Agentix-Native (aka Agentic AI) workloads, providing public cloud-like governance, resilience, security, and privacy that enterprises expect, directly on existing client hardware. Workloads run seamlessly on device, across devices, and through gateways and data centers, without being tethered to cloud. Enterprises gain growth with the right unit economics, simplicity, and no per-token charges.

The Agentix era is moving execution onto the device. Employees install AI agents on their laptops and into their browsers, editors, and email clients today. Like new employees, those agents must operate within the governing boundaries of the enterprise, but on hardware the IT and DevOps stack was never designed to reach. Firewalls do not see them. The cloud-native control plane stops at the device. mimOE closes that gap on client hardware and extends the same operating engine across AI PC and cloud-based environments.

Every agent gets a verifiable identity distinct from the user. Authorization is context-aware and enforced at the moment of action. Every agent action streams into the security and observability systems IT already runs. Personal and enterprise contexts are separated on the same machine. Intel-powered AI PCs become infrastructure nodes in the IT and DevOps fabric, with the same control plane discipline as cloud.

mimOE enables agents to compute, network, and execute intelligently on the device, with zero-touch configuration and zero-trust security built in. No central orchestrator. Open APIs and ecosystem support, including MCP, let agents interoperate with the enterprise's legacy systems and emerging AI tools, smoothing the transition and future-proofing the investment. Sovereignty stays with the enterprise.

The collaboration gives enterprises a lightweight yet powerful operating engine to test, execute, operate, and scale Agentix-Native solutions on the Intel-powered AI PC platforms they already trust, accelerating rollout and time to market with the certainty, control, and flexibility that they need. Through mimOE's automatic discovery and intelligent routing, these solutions run inference on Intel's OpenVINO toolkit for optimized performance.

“Intel-powered AI PCs offer enormous compute capability. With mimOE, that compute becomes resilient infrastructure. The real shift is the seamless fabric, where every Intel AI PC works well alone, well with peers, and well across gateways and data centers as one continuum,” said Sam Armani, Senior Vice President of Business Development at mimik. “Software has fundamentally changed, and the architecture stack has to change with it. We operationalize our own Agentix systems on the mimik platform every day, and with Intel, enterprises get an architecture built for this era, so they can scale with peace of mind.”

“From AI PCs to the edge, data center, and cloud, Intel helps to power today’s enterprise,” said Dennis Luo, Senior Director and General Manager, Worldwide Developer Relations & Innovation at Intel. “mimik delivers an enterprise-ready way to discover, route, and govern Agentic AI workloads, with OpenVINO optimizing performance across Intel-based AI PCs. The result is a better experience on Intel silicon: lower latency, stronger governance and privacy, and lower cloud cost.”

For the CEO, AI investment now produces growth with the right unit economics. For the CFO, AI infrastructure moves from recurring cloud spend to capex already in the refresh cycle. For the CTO, Agentix systems roll out with the flexibility and certainty to iterate and scale. For the CIO, IT, and DevOps, the same control plane discipline as cloud now reaches the device. For developers, this is a new sandbox environment to test and iterate without enterprise cost.

mimOE and its Agentix-Native Integrated Suite are available for download today on the mimik developer portal.

About mimik

mimik is an Agentix-Native company, a pioneer in Device-First Continuum AI and Compute. mimik's software platform is the operating engine for enterprises and developers to scale Agentix-Native systems with certainty, with full flexibility, on their own terms. The company has partnered with major chip vendors, device OEMs, cloud providers, and system integrators, working closely with them to enable fast-track, scaled delivery of AI to organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail, smart buildings, and physical AI more broadly. The outcome is business efficiency across multiple dimensions.

mimOE, mimOE Studio, Agentix Operating Engine, and Device-First Continuum AI are trademarks of mimik Technology Inc. ©Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.