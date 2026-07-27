ABL Diagnostics Announces Amendment to the Equity Line and Share Loan Agreement Between Its Main Shareholder ABL SA (Luxembourg) and Alumni Capital

WOIPPY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Compartment B – ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in vitro diagnostics, announces that on 23 July 2026 an Amended and Restated Equity Line and Share Loan Agreement was executed, amending the initial Equity Line and Share Loan Agreement dated 16 October 2025. The revised agreement has been entered into between the Company's controlling shareholder, Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) SA ("ABL Lux"), and Alumni Capital LP and Alumni Capital Limited (together, "Alumni Capital").

Background and Purpose of the Amendment:

The original agreement dated 16 October 2025 provided ABL Lux with the ability to sell up to 1,128,026 ordinary shares of ABL Diagnostics (the Commitment Amount) to Alumni Capital and included a share loan granted by ABL Lux to Alumni Capital to facilitate the management of its position.

The parties have agreed to revise the terms of the facility in order to adjust its operating conditions in the market, introduce a minimum issuance price and organize the progressive repayment of the outstanding share loan.

Since the implementation of the original agreement in October 2025, ABL Diagnostics has continued to strengthen its operational and commercial performance through the expansion of its diagnostic solutions portfolio, the reinforcement of its international presence, improved profitability and the completion of strategic transactions designed to support its long-term growth. Against this backdrop, the parties considered it appropriate to adapt the terms of the agreement so that they better reflect the Company's current profile.

Key Features of the Amended Agreement:

1. Share Loan Repayment

Immediate repayment: Alumni Capital has undertaken to return 98,026 loaned shares to ABL Lux within 48 hours following execution of the amendment, reducing the outstanding share loan balance to 30,000 shares as of 27 July 2026.

Repayment schedule for the remaining balance: The remaining shares will be returned according to the following timetable:

10,000 shares on 23 August 2026;

10,000 shares on 23 September 2026;

7,500 shares on 23 October 2026;

2,500 shares on 16 October 2027, representing a residual balance retained solely for settlement and delivery purposes until expiry of the agreement.

No additional share lending: The amended agreement expressly provides that no additional shares may be loaned to Alumni Capital in the future.

Taken together, these amendments significantly tighten the Equity Line mechanism. They reduce the size of potential issuances, substantially restrict the ability to resell shares in the market, organize the progressive return of loaned shares and introduce a minimum floor price below which no drawdown may be executed.

2. Strict Market Disposal Limitations

In order to regulate sales carried out by Alumni Capital on the Euronext market, the following cumulative disposal limitations now apply:

Sales executed by Alumni Capital during any trading day may not exceed 25% of the daily trading volume on Euronext.

Shares acquired through future drawdowns or borrowed after 23 July 2026: Alumni Capital's resales may not exceed:

2,500 shares over any rolling five trading-day period; and

10,000 shares over any rolling thirty-calendar-day period.

3. Reduced Drawdowns and Introduction of a Floor Price

Floor Price: ABL Lux may submit a Purchase Notice to Alumni Capital only if the five-trading-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) preceding the notice is equal to or greater than €4.50 per share, it being understood that ABL Lux reserves the right to increase this floor price at its discretion.

Reduced maximum drawdown size: The maximum number of shares that may be included in any Purchase Notice has been reduced from 50,000 shares to 2,500 shares. No new Purchase Notice may be issued until settlement and delivery of the previous drawdown has been completed.

Purchase Price: The purchase price payable by Alumni Capital will be equal to 80% of the lowest Bloomberg quoted price recorded during a five-trading-day period ending no later than three business days before the settlement date, corresponding to a 20% contractual discount to the lowest share price.

4. Term and Amendment Fee

Term: The agreement shall automatically expire on 16 October 2027. ABL Lux retains the right to terminate the agreement at any time upon five business days' prior notice.

Amendment Fee: Upon execution of the amendment, ABL Lux shall pay Alumni Capital a fixed Amendment Fee of USD 4,000.

Management Statement:

Dr. Chalom Sayada, Managing Director of ABL SA (Luxembourg) and Chief Executive Officer of ABL Diagnostics, commented:

"This amendment represents an important evolution of the framework governing our Equity Line. The new provisions introduce a minimum floor price, significantly reduce the size of future drawdowns, organize the return of almost all loaned shares and establish strict limitations on the volumes that may be resold in the market. We believe this revised framework strikes an appropriate balance between preserving access to a complementary source of financing when market conditions are favourable and strengthening the safeguards provided to our shareholders, while enhancing transparency regarding the operation of the facility."

Risk Factors:

Investors are invited to carefully consider the specific risks associated with the Equity Line facility and related market transactions.

Dilution Risk: Should ABL Lux elect to carry out additional drawdowns until the agreement expires on 16 October 2027, the issuance and sale of additional ABL Diagnostics shares could dilute the ownership interests of existing shareholders.

Downward Pressure on the Share Price: The resale by Alumni Capital of shares acquired under the Equity Line (which benefit from a contractual 20% discount to the lowest share price over five trading days) or of borrowed shares may exert downward pressure on the market price of ABL Diagnostics shares.

Market Conditions Risk: No drawdown may be executed if the five-trading-day VWAP falls below the €4.50 floor price. Should market conditions deteriorate or the share price remain below this threshold, ABL Lux would be unable to utilize this financing facility.

No Guarantee of Market Stability: Although resale limitations have been introduced (2,500 shares over five trading days and 10,000 shares over thirty calendar days), these restrictions do not guarantee the absence of an impact on the volatility of ABL Diagnostics shares traded on Euronext.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

Following the acquisition of TEXCELL’s operations, ABL Diagnostics is expanding its activities in the life sciences sector by integrating expertise and services dedicated to virology, biosafety testing and biopharmaceutical development support.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis® – Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek® – Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.