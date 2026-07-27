TSG Announces Strategic Partnership with Stripe to Accelerate Payments-Driven Growth

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions firm serving the global payments ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe, the programmable financial services company. The partnership is designed to help platforms, software providers, and their investors turn payments into a disciplined growth lever: driving monetization, improving activation, and strengthening long-term performance.

“Payments is no longer just infrastructure, it's a growth engine. Our partnership with Stripe gives platforms, software providers, and their investors a clearer path from data to decision to action." Share

Payments has emerged as one of the clearest differentiators between high-performing businesses and the rest of the market. The gap is rarely technical; it's strategic. Through this partnership, TSG and Stripe will apply data, strategy, and execution to help organizations unlock the full value of payments.

As part of the partnership, TSG will work alongside Stripe to:

Clarify monetization models and pricing strategy

Reduce friction across compliance, onboarding, and activation

Improve attachment rates, performance, and margins

Accelerate time-to-value across partner and customer ecosystems

While the partnership spans multiple growth channels, SaaS platforms and independent software vendors (ISVs) represent a key area of focus, where aligning payments strategy with business outcomes can meaningfully impact revenue growth, operational efficiency, and enterprise value creation.

“Payments is no longer just infrastructure, it's a growth engine. Our partnership with Stripe gives platforms, software providers, and their investors a clearer path from data to decision to action. Together, we can help organizations treat payments as a disciplined growth lever, not an afterthought,” said Mike Strawhecker, TSG President & CEO.

Building on TSG's broader industry work, proprietary intelligence, and market-leading benchmarking, the partnership brings data-driven insight to every stage of the growth lifecycle. It reinforces TSG's role as a trusted strategic partner to the largest and most innovative players in payments, and reflects the firm's commitment to delivering actionable intelligence and measurable outcomes to the organizations shaping the industry's future.

For more information, please contact us online or call 1-833-690-1301. For partnership inquiries, please email partnerships@tsgpayments.com.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.tsgpayments.com.