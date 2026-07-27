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Kingston Technology Partners with High-Performance Builder, STEIGER DYNAMICS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announces its partnership with system builder, STEIGER DYNAMICS®. In search of memory to support the quality and efficiency of their custom systems, that set a new standard of high-performance and quiet computing in creator PCs to rack mount workstations for B2B clients, STEIGER DYNAMICS found Kingston to be exactly what they were looking for.

As the workload demand of AI, video production, and content creation rises, STEIGER DYNAMICS needed DRAM that could meet their own no-compromise standard of highest-quality components and be trusted to deliver consistent, stable performance. Kingston memory is designed and 100% burn-in tested to be the most reliable memory, enabling STEIGER DYNAMICS to provide customers what they need for mission critical applications. Proving Kingston as a best-in-category partner “Built on Commitment” to both product and customer service.

For more information visit kingston.com.

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About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data to IoT devices, including laptops, PCs, and wearable technology, Kingston Technology is dedicated to delivering top-tier product solutions, service, and support. Trusted by leading PC manufacturers and global cloud providers, we value our long-term partnerships that help us evolve and innovate. We ensure every solution meets the highest standards by prioritizing quality and customer care. At every step, we listen, learn, and engage with our customers and partners to deliver solutions that make a lasting impact. To learn more about Kingston Technology and our “Built on Commitment” vision, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or evaluation units, please contact PR Team, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-435-2600 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room kingston.com/company/press/

Kingston and Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Shealyn Toruno
Kingston Digital, Inc.
714-435-2600
PR@kingston.com

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Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

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English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Shealyn Toruno
Kingston Digital, Inc.
714-435-2600
PR@kingston.com

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