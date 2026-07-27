Porter Airlines Continues Investing in Economy Travel With Modernized Dash 8 Interiors

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is further elevating the economy travel experience with a comprehensive cabin refresh across its De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet. All 29 aircraft are being upgraded with the latest generation of Expliseat's TiSeat 2V, the world's lightest aircraft seat in its category, alongside a series of cabin enhancements designed to improve passenger comfort and modernize the onboard environment. The first refreshed aircraft are already in service, with the full fleet expected to be completed this fall.

The latest generation TiSeat 2V introduces a range of refinements designed to further enhance passenger comfort and convenience. These include redesigned seat and back cushions, custom-developed to Porter’s specifications, updated tray tables and an integrated personal electronic device holder for hands-free viewing. First-row seats have also been redesigned with new tray tables to provide additional personal space.

The TiSeat 2V continues to combine passenger comfort with operational efficiency. Its advanced carbon fibre and titanium structure contributes to lower aircraft weight, supporting reduced fuel consumption and lower CO₂ emissions throughout the aircraft's operational life.

Other cabin enhancements include installing LED technology with mood lighting, LED reading lights, and new carpeting. These changes align with Porter’s continuing commitment to provide an elevated economy service offering.

“Our passengers told us that seat comfort is a meaningful part of their experience, even on shorter regional flights. Updating seats, along with other cabin upgrades, will noticeably refresh and modernize the overall environment,” said Kent Woodside, executive vice president, chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. “Porter is known for providing a globally recognized flying experience, and we’ll continue prioritizing comfort and genuine hospitality as part of our standards. We are pleased to be the first Canadian airline operating with enhanced Dash 8 cabins.”

The Dash 8-400 fleet serves regional routes in Eastern Canada and the U.S. This fleet-wide cabin refresh represents the next phase of the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, bringing the latest generation of TiSeat technology to Porter's regional fleet.

"We are proud to continue supporting Porter as it invests in the evolution of its cabin experience. This refresh reflects our shared commitment to combining innovative seating technology with lightweight performance, operational efficiency and enhanced passenger comfort—principles that have defined our collaboration for several years," said Jean-Francois Tessier, vice president, sales North America, Expliseat.

Legroom and cabin configuration remain unchanged as part of these updates. Porter operates its Dash 8-400s with 78-seats, featuring 32 inches of legroom in PorterReserve and 30 inches in PorterClassic. The two-by-two layout means there are no middle seats on any flight.

More information on Porter’s elevated economy service is available on www.flyporter.com.

About Porter Airlines

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Expliseat

Expliseat is the global leader in lightweight aircraft seating, engineering solutions that combine performance, elegance and measurable airline value. With more than 400 aircraft in service across 25+ airlines and over 80 million flight hours, Expliseat helps airlines enhance passenger experience while improving operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Leveraging advanced carbon fiber and titanium technologies, Expliseat designs and manufactures the world's lightest aircraft seats, delivering up to 30% weight savings compared with conventional seating while meeting the highest standards of comfort, durability and reliability.

Recognized by leading aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, ATR and Bombardier, Expliseat continues to expand globally and into new cabin segments, reinforcing its position as a long-term partner for airlines seeking high-performance cabin solutions.

News and information are available at www.expliseat.com or follow us on LinkedIn.