Forest River Marine Unveils New MY2027 Sport Lineup Across Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta

MIDDLEBURY, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forest River Marine proudly announces the launch of its new MY2027 Sport lineup, now available across Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta. Representing the most significant design evolution in the company's history, the new lineup introduces bold styling, advanced technology, and luxury-inspired comfort that redefine the modern pontoon boating experience.

Innovation Meets the Water Share

Featuring sleek fiberglass styling, precision-crafted billet aluminum gates, and a reimagined sport arch that blends timeless design with modern functionality, every model has been thoughtfully refined to deliver a striking appearance, enhanced comfort, and a commanding presence on the water.

"The 2027 Sport lineup represents a major milestone for Forest River Marine and our Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta brands," said General Manager Philip Podgorny. "Our team challenged itself to elevate every part of the boating experience, from design and comfort to technology and convenience, and the result is the most advanced lineup we've ever introduced."

One Vision. Three Distinct Brands.

Whether customers choose the luxury refinement of Berkshire, the family-focused versatility of South Bay, or the premium performance heritage of Trifecta, every Sport model delivers Forest River Marine's latest innovations in design, comfort, and technology.

Premium Digital Experience and Roswell R1 Pro

At the center of every model is a fully digital helm that seamlessly integrates controls, connectivity, entertainment, and vessel information into one intuitive interface. Complementing the experience is a premium Roswell Marine Audio system, delivering exceptional sound quality, seamless integration, and immersive entertainment throughout the boat.

Elevated Comfort with Heated and Cooled Helm Seating

Dualtemp heated and cooled helm seating brings automotive-inspired comfort to the water. Whether cruising on cool mornings or relaxing during hot summer afternoons, it helps extend comfort throughout the boating season.

Intelligent Exterior Lighting

An advanced RGB exterior lighting system that enhances convenience, safety, and style both on and off the water. Designed to create a more personalized ownership experience, the lighting package includes:

Customizable RGB exterior accent lighting

Smart approach lighting that automatically illuminates as owners approach the boat

Follow-me lighting that guides owners to and from the vessel

Integrated sport arch lighting for a bold, distinctive look day or night

This intelligent lighting system delivers greater visibility, added convenience, and a striking presence wherever the boat is docked or underway.

New Interior Collections Developed with Lippert

Developed in partnership with Lippert, the new Sport lineup features new interior collections across Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta. The redesigned seating combines premium materials, modern styling, enhanced comfort, and exceptional craftsmanship, offering customers more choices while elevating the overall boating experience.

Designed for the Future

Highlights include:

All-new fiberglass exterior styling

Precision billet aluminum gates

Reimagined sport arch with integrated signature lighting

Fully digital helm architecture

Roswell R1 Pro Marine Audio system

Dualtemp heated and cooled helm chairs

Intelligent approach and follow-me lighting technology

Lippert-designed furniture collections

Enhanced customization and premium fit-and-finish throughout

Together, these advancements reflect Forest River Marine's commitment to elevating design, technology, and craftsmanship while delivering exceptional experiences on the water.

Available Now

The MY2027 Sport series is available to order now through authorized Berkshire, South Bay, and Trifecta dealers nationwide.

About Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl, Forest River, Inc. has evolved into North America’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio includes market share leaders in every category, and it is the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 14,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.