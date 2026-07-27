ZoomInfo Expands GTM.AI Ecosystem With Native Zapier Integration

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed that its API is now open to every customer, including trial accounts, expanding access to its native integration with Zapier. The integration allows mutual customers to combine verified ZoomInfo intelligence with Zapier's AI orchestration platform, so teams can trigger workflows from a ZoomInfo signal or enrich a record with verified data without turning it into an IT project

ZoomInfo's signals and data are now open to every customer in Zapier Workflows. ZoomInfo's data graph, spans more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals. Share

ZoomInfo's signals and data are now open to every customer in Zapier Workflows. ZoomInfo's data graph, which spans more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, is now reachable from any Zapier workflow through the ZoomInfo app. The connection runs through GTM.AI, ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer, and the app itself, so a customer connects once and any Zap can use ZoomInfo as a trigger or an action.

The expanded access removes the earlier limit that kept full API use to a subset of paid plans. More than 7,000 mutual ZoomInfo and Zapier customer organizations are tracked across the two companies' shared partner network, and removing that earlier access limit unlocks significant headroom for adoption — opening the door for many more of those customers to activate a ZoomInfo Zap.

"ZoomInfo has the signal every revenue team is chasing — Zapier turns that signal into action instantly, in whatever tool a rep already lives in. Opening the API to every customer means any team, developer or not, can build a workflow that catches a buying signal, enriches the record, and gets a rep moving in minutes. That's thousands of mutual customers who just got faster." — Navid Zolfaghari, Chief Sales Officer, Zapier

"Zapier customers have been asking for deeper ZoomInfo data inside their workflows for years. Opening API access to every account, including trial, means any team can build that automation the same day they connect the app." — Dennis Sevilla, EVP & CMO at ZoomInfo

With the barrier removed, a revenue operations team can build a Zap that fires the moment a high-intent signal appears, enriches the lead, and updates the CRM before the lead goes cold. A marketing operations team can take a webinar registrant, enrich the record, score it, and enroll it in a sequence without a manual handoff in between.

The Zapier integration joins a growing list of live connections on GTM.AI, including Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and ChatGPT. Each connection reads from the same GTM Context Graph, so the data a team sees in Zapier matches the data they see everywhere else in the stack.

Access to ZoomInfo data through Zapier follows the same permissioning and audit logging ZoomInfo applies natively so teams can put ZoomInfo signals into live workflows without changing who can see what.

The native app reads ZoomInfo's data directly, rather than through a periodic export or a manually maintained list, so the data inside a Zap stays current with what ZoomInfo has verified.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.