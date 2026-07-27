Zinnia and Kuvare Deepen Partnership as Carriers Demand Faster, Smarter Technology

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zinnia, a leading life and annuity technology company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Kuvare. This expansion supports Kuvare’s broader technology strategy.

With this new level of engagement, Kuvare will implement its adoption of Zahara, Zinnia's modern policy administration system, and Zinnia Live, the company's digital experience platform, in addition to several core platforms supporting product innovation, digital experience, and operational efficiency across Kuvare’s enterprise. The expanded engagement is designed to enable faster product launches, modernize policyholder and advisor experiences, and build the operational efficiency required to grow without proportional increases in cost or complexity.

For carriers like Kuvare, the ability to move quickly from product concept to market is no longer a competitive advantage; it is a baseline expectation. This expansion reflects what Zinnia hears from carriers broadly: when the platform is right, the pace at which a carrier can innovate, distribute, and scale changes fundamentally.

"Carriers today are navigating real pressure with new product demand, distribution complexity, cost efficiency, and the consumer and advisor expectation of a modern digital experience," said George Esposito, Chief Executive Officer at Zinnia. "Kuvare has been a long-standing partner, and when carriers have the right technology foundation, they can move faster, serve better, and grow more efficiently. We are proud to be the platform behind Kuvare's next phase of growth, and excited for what's ahead."

The real-world impact is already visible. In April 2026, Kuvare launched Guidepath, a new fixed indexed annuity developed and deployed on Zahara, marking a significant milestone in Kuvare's broader strategy to use the platform as the engine for future product development. It represents the kind of launch speed that carriers consistently cite as critical to staying competitive in a market where distribution windows open and close quickly.

"Kuvare has a dynamic and adaptive Operating Model that incorporates several world-class partners with state-of-the-art technology, and Zinnia’s Zahara and Zinnia Live fit perfectly given their market capabilities" said Carlos Sierra, Chief Operating Officer at Kuvare. "Integrating those new capabilities into Kuvare’s overall ecosystem is a natural step that expands our relationship with Zinnia as we continue to reduce our product development go-to-market cycle, enhance our delivery efficiency, and provide a better advisor experience with a sharp focus on customer service."

For carriers evaluating their own technology roadmaps, Kuvare's experience with Zinnia offers a concrete example of what it looks like to modernize at scale without sacrificing speed or stability. This expanded partnership reflects the compounding value of a long-term technology relationship built for where the market is going.

About Zinnia

Zinnia, an Eldridge business, simplifies the life and annuity industry by delivering comprehensive technology solutions for the industry's most critical needs. Zinnia is the infrastructure behind the life and annuity industry, helping carriers move faster, distributors expand access, advisors build confidence, and consumers gain trust. Zinnia is also backed by funds managed by KKR and Vista Credit Partners, leading global investment firms. To learn more about Zinnia, please visit zinnia.com.

About Kuvare

Kuvare is a dynamic international financial services platform with nearly $50 billion in assets supporting life insurance, annuities, reinsurance, advisory, and asset management solutions. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the Chicago area, Kuvare follows a long-term growth strategy. The Kuvare family of companies include Kuvare Life Re Ltd., Lincoln Benefit Life Company, Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company, United Life Insurance Company, and Aspen Services of Kuvare, LLC (d/b/a Ignite Partners). For more information, visit kuvare.com.