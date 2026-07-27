Most Popular Best's Review Articles Include Rankings of Top US Insurers and Global Brokers
Most Popular Best's Review Articles Include Rankings of Top US Insurers and Global Brokers
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the past 30 days, Best’s Review readers have been most interested in the following insurance news coverage:
- “Top Global Insurance Brokers – 2026 Edition” ranks the top 20 global brokers based on 2025 total revenue. While this year's list maintained some consistency with past rankings, it also featured notable changes.
- “Top 200 US Property/Casualty Writers – 2026 Edition” lists top performers in the property/casualty space, including one insurer that jumped from number 219 to 80.
- “New York Life Moves Ahead With Artificial Intelligence Integration” examines the company’s AI goals, which aim to reimagine entire processes rather than focus on individual productivity.
- “Top 200 US Life/Health Insurers – 2026 Edition” analyzes shifts in the rankings below the top five, with admitted assets increasing by as much as 606.5% for one group.
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Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
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tom.davis@ambest.com