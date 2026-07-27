Kontrol Buildings Launches Zero-Inflation Preventive Maintenance Program for Commercial and Multi-Residential Properties

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Buildings, a full-service commercial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation company serving 400+ properties across Ontario, today announced the launch of its Zero-Inflation Preventive Maintenance Program — offering property managers and condo boards a three-year preventive maintenance agreement with no annual rate increases.

Under the program, property managers who sign a three-year preventive maintenance agreement lock in their Year 1 rate for the full term. No inflation adjustments or budget surprises. The rate agreed at signing is the rate paid in Year 3.

"It's never been more difficult to operate a complex building. HVAC preventive maintenance is a priority for most property managers; however escalating costs make it challenging to properly maintain essential equipment,” says Paul Ghezzi, President, Kontrol Buildings Inc. “Across a large portfolio of buildings, inflation escalation can result in tens of thousands of dollars in additional annual expenditure. We take that problem off the table entirely. Sign a three-year agreement and your rate is locked. Fixed pricing with no escalation or surprises."

The Kontrol Zero-Inflation program delivers predictable, locked-in maintenance costs that make budgeting straightforward and eliminate the annual escalation cycle. Property managers get cost certainty across the full three-year term.

The program applies to all preventive maintenance agreements for commercial, industrial, and multi-residential buildings across Ontario — including building-level systems (boilers, cooling towers and make-up air units) and corporation-coordinated suite-level maintenance (fan coil units and water source heat pumps) for condominium buildings.

The Zero-Inflation Preventive Maintenance Program is available starting August 1, 2026 for new and renewing customers across Ontario.

To learn more or to book a free building assessment, visit kontrolbuildings.ca/zeroinflation.

About Kontrol Buildings

Kontrol Buildings is a full-service commercial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation company headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, serving 400+ commercial, industrial, and multi-residential properties across the Greater Toronto Area. Services include preventive maintenance, 24/7 emergency response with 99% under 4 hours, HVAC retrofits and replacements, building automation, energy management, commercial plumbing, and backflow prevention testing.

The company is Avetta 2025 Safety Star verified, BBB+ accredited and a member of HRAI (Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada), ORAC (Ontario Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association), and ACMO (Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario).

For more information visit www.kontrolbuildings.ca.