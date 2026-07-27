L3Harris Signs Transformational Agreement to Drastically Increase Production for PAC-3 MSE

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has signed a transformational framework agreement with the Department of War (DoW) and Lockheed Martin, leveraging the government’s multi-year procurement authorities to enable a long-term contract for the PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE). This landmark step represents a dramatic acceleration in America’s ability to surge critical munitions production—fortifying the nation’s Arsenal of Freedom and ensuring its warfighters remain equipped with the ability to project unmatched power whenever and wherever needed.

As L3Harris’ largest PAC-3 propulsion agreement to date, it will allow the company to nearly triple production for a range of propulsion products supporting the PAC-3 MSE interceptor. The contract is expected to be definitized later this year.

“This critical, long-term agreement will allow us to continue to move at unprecedented speed and produce PAC-3 propulsion at rates never before seen,” said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. “We are actively preparing our facilities and our suppliers to meet the required ramp as well as introducing additional capacity to support future needs of the DoW and our allies and strengthen the Arsenal of Freedom.”

The seven-year framework includes production of the PAC-3 MSE’s advanced, two-pulse solid rocket motor; Attitude Control Motors (ACMs); and the Lethality Enhancer. The Lethality Enhancer is an explosive device that increases the ground-based PAC-3’s kill radius against threats, including cruise missiles.

The company’s PAC-3 MSE motor manufacturing facility in Camden, Arkansas, includes dedicated processing bays with improved throughput and automated digital X-ray equipment, which has lowered inspection and cycle times.

L3Harris is answering the DoW’s call to speed production of critical munitions, investing billions, constructing ~60 facilities and adding or upgrading nearly 1 million square feet of manufacturing and office space across the company’s solid rocket motor production sites in Alabama, Virginia and Arkansas.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of the words such as “expect,” “will” or similar expressions. In addition, statements about order values and system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including continued funding up to the full contract value and other risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.