Wipro Partners With Databricks to Enable Enterprises to Modernize Data and Deploy AI at Scale

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced an enhanced partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to enable enterprises to modernize data foundations and accelerate AI adoption. As part of this partnership, Wipro has set up a self-contained Databricks business practice to drive industry solutions and accelerators to deliver business value through industry-specific offerings.

The enhanced partnership will help clients move from fragmented data foundations and isolated AI pilots to governed, enterprise-scale AI implementations. This will enable Wipro and Databricks to optimize existing data investments for shared clients while building new AI-led solutions tailored to industry needs. The collaboration will integrate Databricks’ capabilities for agentic AI, data modernization, application development, and analytics with Wipro Intelligence™, the suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. The practice will help business users see the value faster, utilizing Databricks Genie, Databricks’ AI coworker which helps both business users and technical professionals explore and interact with enterprise data using natural language. Leveraging Wipro’s agent-native delivery platform WEGA, the practice will enable enterprises to transition from legacy systems to scalable, AI-ready data architectures.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Databricks reflects a shared commitment to help enterprises move from AI experimentation to measurable value,” said Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner - Technology Services, Wipro Limited. “The business practice will bring together platform specialists, consulting expertise, and industry teams to co-create solutions that accelerate data transformation and enterprise-wide AI adoption.”

The business practice is built on a strong foundation of more than 300 agentic AI and data use cases delivered across industries, including banking and financial services, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, and energy. The business practice was also recognized by Databricks as the 2025 Banking Partner of the Year Award and the 2026 Innovation Partner of the Year.

“Databricks helps companies unify data, analytics, and AI with governance built in, all with the most efficient cost of ownership,” said Kori O’Brien, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Databricks. “This global practice with Wipro will enable enterprises to build trusted data foundations and deploy production-ready AI at scale, turning data intelligence into real, measurable business impact.”

Across industries, the business practice will build context-aware solutions that apply AI to core business challenges, such as:

End-to-end wealth management, portfolio performance optimization, and client experience in banking and financial services,

Planning resiliency to overcome volatility in the global macro-economic environment for manufacturing and consumer goods,

Drive growth for telecoms with agentic AI-led sales and marketing transformation,

Asset visibility and performance improvement for energy and large-asset industries.

Agentic AI-led Chief Financial Officer Transformation by reimagining Financial Planning & Analysis processes leading to cost optimization & higher efficiency.

Through the newly incubated practice, Wipro and Databricks will enable joint clients to become intelligent enterprises that are secure by design, resilient by default, and ready for the next wave of reinvention.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence™ unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network–part of the Wipro Intelligence™ suite–underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners from 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.