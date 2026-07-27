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AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Key Subsidiaries Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Collectively, these companies are referred to as Safety Group. At the same time, AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Delaware) (Safety) [NASDAQ-GS: SAFT], the publicly traded ultimate parent of Safety Group. All companies are domiciled in Boston, MA, except where specified.

Safety Group's ratings have been placed under review with developing implications following the announcement that Safety entered into a merger agreement with MAPFRE U.S.A Corporation (MAPFRE U.S.A). Safety will merge with a Mapfre subsidiary and become the surviving entity. Mapfre has a successful track record of acquiring companies in the past. This most recent transaction will help expand its footprint within the Northeast as Safety’s book compliments Mapfre’s existing portfolio within the area of Massachusetts. The developing implications reflect the need for further analysis as details of the strategic plan and integration of Safety into Mapfre are established. Operational synergies are expected considering the overlap of the geographic footprint and lines of business.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed at the end of first-quarter 2027. Safety Group’s ratings will remain under review with developing implications pending customary approvals and AM Best’s evaluation of the integration and future business plans.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Justin Aimone
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1595
justin.aimone@ambest.com

Christopher Draghi
Director
+1 908 882 1749
chris.draghi@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

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English

Contacts

Justin Aimone
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1595
justin.aimone@ambest.com

Christopher Draghi
Director
+1 908 882 1749
chris.draghi@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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