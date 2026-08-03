EuroTeleSites Strengthens Operations One Year into Sitetracker Partnership

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EuroTeleSites, one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading independent tower companies, today announced the results of its first year in partnership with Sitetracker, the leading global Asset Lifecycle Management platform. One year into the deployment, EuroTeleSites reports meaningful progress in its digital transformation, with measurable improvements in operational efficiency, cross-market transparency, and project coordination across its six-country footprint.

"Sitetracker has proven to be a strong strategic partner, and the results we’ve achieved in year one give us real confidence as we continue to grow.” - Lars Mosdorf, CFO, EuroTeleSites Share

Driving Efficiency in a Complex, High-Investment Environment

EuroTeleSites invests approximately 25% of its revenue into capital expenditures in 2026, funding the construction and upgrade of tower infrastructure across Central and Eastern European markets. Managing this level of scale and complexity demands robust digital support, and Sitetracker has become a critical enabler of these activities. The platform streamlines project delivery through automated milestone tracking and real-time communication, improving coordination among tenants, vendors, and project teams while reducing delays.

“The tower sector in Central and Eastern Europe is undergoing rapid expansion, and operators like EuroTeleSites are under real pressure to deliver complex infrastructure programs at scale without sacrificing quality or visibility,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO, Sitetracker. “One year in, EuroTeleSites has demonstrated exactly what’s possible when a modern Asset Lifecycle Management platform is put at the center of operations. We’re proud to support their continued growth and help them manage what’s most critical.”

Optimizing Collaboration and Resource Management

Sitetracker has strengthened cross-functional collaboration at EuroTeleSites by bringing operations, finance, and contract management into a single system. This integration has improved alignment, accountability, and resource allocation through real-time tracking and automated workflows. The platform also supports continuous process optimization and structured digital data exchange, ensuring consistently high data quality across all markets.

Enhancing Field Operations and Lifecycle Management

Field teams benefit from mobile capabilities that enable real-time updates and on-site documentation uploads, improving execution quality and reporting accuracy. Beyond day-to-day project delivery, Sitetracker plays a key role in the long-term lifecycle management of tower infrastructure. With assets consisting largely of steel and concrete, the platform supports sustainable management from initial deployment through ongoing maintenance to eventual decommissioning.

Standardization and Scalable Growth

Standardized workflows across all six countries have increased transparency and enabled more proactive infrastructure management. Automated milestone tracking and notification capabilities ensure that project updates are shared in real time, reducing delays and improving coordination across thousands of active projects. Starting as a lean, agile organization, EuroTeleSites now manages approximately 14,000 assets. The adoption of Sitetracker reflects the company’s commitment to operating in a progressive, modern, and future-oriented way as it continues to scale.

“Managing tower infrastructure across six markets, each with its own regulatory environment and operational complexity, requires a platform that can deliver consistency without sacrificing flexibility,” said Lars Mosdorf, CFO, EuroTeleSites. “This partnership has meaningfully enhanced transparency, collaboration, and efficiency across our organization. Sitetracker has proven to be a strong strategic partner, and the results we’ve achieved in year one give us real confidence as we continue to grow.”

As EuroTeleSites continues expanding its infrastructure footprint, the company’s use of Sitetracker underscores the platform’s ability to support complex, multi-market operations at scale—helping organizations manage what’s critical while advancing a more connected future.

About EuroTeleSites

EuroTeleSites, a listed company on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is the leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure and solutions in the CEE region. It is building the region's digital infrastructure by operating 13,877 strategically located sites in Q2/26. 201 employees generated revenues of 75.9 mEUR. As a European player among the top 30 tower companies worldwide, EuroTeleSites goal is to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner in the telecommunications industry. Besides A1 as the anchor tenant, customers range from mobile network operators to internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. EuroTeleSites is dedicated to delivering reliable and innovative infrastructure solutions to meet the ever-growing connectivity needed in today´s world.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Phoenix Towers International, Arevon, Qair, Encavis, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

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