THL Completes Sale of AMI to Lattice Semiconductor

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THL Partners ("THL"), a premier private equity firm investing in middle-market growth companies, today announced the successful completion of its sale of AMI, a global leader in firmware and platform management solutions, to Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC). As part of the transaction, THL will retain an equity ownership interest in Lattice Semiconductor.

THL made a majority investment in AMI in 2024 through both THL Equity Fund IX and THL Automation Fund I, recognizing the company’s unique position at the intersection of semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise computing. The investment reflected THL’s conviction in AI infrastructure as a long-term investment theme, including the silicon, firmware, and management systems supporting the next generation of artificial intelligence. That focus is reflected in THL’s broader investment activity across the compute ecosystem, including its investment in Brooks Automation. AMI occupies a unique position within that ecosystem, providing foundational software that enables modern computing systems to boot, manage, and secure increasingly complex hardware environments.

During THL’s ownership, the firm partnered closely with AMI’s management team to strengthen the company’s organizational capabilities, enhance its commercial strategy, deepen relationships across the semiconductor and hyperscale cloud ecosystem, and position the business to capitalize on the accelerating investment cycle in AI and compute infrastructure.

“AMI exemplifies the type of business in which we seek to invest – one that provides differentiated technology at the heart of an important and growing ecosystem,” said Jim Carlisle, Managing Director and Head of Technology & Business Solutions at THL. “It has been a privilege to partner with Sanjoy and the entire AMI team. Together, we strengthened an already outstanding business through investment in people and product and driven by relentless focus on AMI’s customers, the world’s leading technology companies. We believe AMI is exceptionally well positioned for its next chapter with Lattice Semiconductor, and we wish the team continued success.”

Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer of AMI, said, “THL has been an outstanding partner throughout this important period in AMI’s growth. The firm’s deep understanding of semiconductors, infrastructure software, and AI, combined with its collaborative approach and operational support, helped us strengthen our organization while continuing to innovate for our customers. We are grateful for THL’s partnership and look forward to building on that momentum as part of Lattice Semiconductor.”

The successful exit of AMI reflects another milestone in THL’s growing franchise in the broader global compute ecosystem, supported by THL’s investment in Brooks Automation.

About THL

THL Partners is a premier private equity firm investing in middle-market growth companies exclusively within three sectors: Healthcare, Financial Technology & Services, and Technology & Business Solutions. THL couples deep sector expertise through its Identified Sector Opportunity ("ISO") process with dedicated internal operating resources from its Strategic Resource Group ("SRG") to help build market-leading companies in partnership with management teams. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $35 billion of equity capital, invested in over 170 companies and completed more than 600 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $250 billion.

About AMI

AMI, a Lattice Company, is a global leader in dynamic firmware for security, orchestration, and manageability solutions, enabling the world's compute platforms – from hyperscale datacenters to AI factories to the cloud and the edge. AMI's open, silicon-neutral firmware and manageability solutions support the broadest ecosystem of compute platforms, and its industry-leading foundational technology and unwavering customer support have generated lasting partnerships and spurred innovation for some of the most prominent brands in the high-tech industry. For more information, visit www.ami.com and follow AMI on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.