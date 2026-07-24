AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Newhall Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to Newhall Specialty Insurance Company (NSIC) (Dallas, TX). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of NSIC reflect MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.’s (MS&AD) consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

NSIC is considered part of the MS&AD rating unit based on its strategic importance to the parent, MS&AD, as a newly formed excess and surplus entity to support further growth in the U.S. fronting market. NSIC operates within the brand of MS Transverse Insurance Group, LLC (MS Transverse). NSIC was included in the existing pooling agreement and parental guarantee alongside its three other U.S. MS Transverse affiliates.

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