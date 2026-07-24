Twenty West Media Named Official Media Partner of the Americas Food & Beverage Show 30th Anniversary

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty West Media, a results-driven digital marketing agency serving businesses across North America, has been named an Official Media Partner of the Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference (AF&B Show) — the premier B2B trade event for the global food and beverage industry. The partnership coincides with the show's 30th Anniversary edition, taking place September 14–16, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, presented by the World Trade Center Miami.

Now in its 30th year, the AF&B Show connects thousands of brands, buyers, distributors, and decision-makers from over 120 countries. The 2026 edition will welcome more than 12,000 buyers and 1,000+ exhibitors across three days of exhibitions, conference sessions, culinary demonstrations, and international pavilions.

"We are incredibly proud to return to Miami as the Official Media Partner for the Americas Food & Beverage Show, especially for this monumental 30th Anniversary edition. The AF&B Show represents exactly the kind of bold, growth-oriented community that aligns with everything Twenty West Media stands for."

— Pete Michaud, President & Founder, Twenty West Media

Twenty West Media will be on the show floor throughout the event, offering exhibitors and visitors personalized guidance on growing their brands online.

Meet with Twenty West Media at the Show

Attendees, exhibitors, and brand owners are invited to book a complimentary one-on-one consultation with the Twenty West Media team during the event, covering SEO, Google and Meta advertising, social media management, and website design.

Book in advance at www.twentywestmedia.com or contact info@twentywestmedia.com.

About the Americas Food & Beverage Show

The Americas Food & Beverage Show & Conference is a B2B-only trade event hosted by the World Trade Center Miami, drawing buyers, distributors, retailers, importers, and foodservice professionals from around the globe. In its 30th year, the show remains a launchpad for new products, international market entry, and large-scale deal-making, featuring 18 international pavilions, bilingual programming, Michelin-starred culinary demonstrations, and a three-day conference program.

More at www.americasfoodandbeverage.com.

About Twenty West Media

Twenty West Media is a results-driven digital marketing agency with over 12 years of experience helping North American businesses grow their online presence and generate real revenue, specializing in web design, SEO, social media, and paid advertising across Google, Meta, and LinkedIn. Twenty West Media is a certified partner of Google, Meta, Microsoft, and WordPress.

Learn more at www.twentywestmedia.com.

Event Details

Americas Food & Beverage Show 30th Anniversary

September 14–16, 2026 | Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida

Presented by the World Trade Center Miami

www.americasfoodandbeverage.com