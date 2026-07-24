CW Advisors Partners With WNBA Star Tina Charles to Advance Purpose-Driven Wealth and Legacy Planning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CW Advisors, LLC (“CWA”) today announced a new partnership with WNBA legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tina Charles, reflecting the firm's focus on helping clients align their wealth with the lives, businesses and legacies they are building. The firm has also named her nonprofit, Hopey's Heart Foundation, as its 2026 philanthropic partner.

Founded by Charles in memory of her late aunt, Maureen "Hopey" Vaz, Hopey's Heart Foundation raises awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and expands access to lifesaving automated external defibrillators (AEDs). The foundation has placed more than 500 AEDs in schools, athletic facilities and community organizations nationwide and has already been credited with saving one known life.

CWA will introduce the partnership during an invitation-only client and industry event in Chicago on July 24, held alongside WNBA All-Star Weekend. Charles will discuss her career, entrepreneurial journey and philanthropic work, as well as the importance of building a lasting legacy beyond athletics.

“We serve people whose lives are as dynamic and multidimensional as their financial needs, and Tina is a perfect example,” said Scott Dell’Orfano, chief executive officer at CW Advisors. “She's navigating a pivotal life transition while growing businesses, expanding her philanthropic impact and thinking intentionally about the legacy she wants to create. Our role is to bring those priorities into a coordinated plan that reflects her goals, values and purpose. This is how we are set up to serve our clients.”

CWA serves women, athletes, business owners and multigenerational families whose financial lives extend well beyond investment management. The firm integrates investment strategy, tax planning, estate planning, philanthropy, business succession and family wealth planning to help clients make significant financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

For Charles, whose work spans professional sports, entrepreneurship, filmmaking and philanthropy, that approach supports the next chapter of her career and the continued growth of Hopey's Heart Foundation.

“Hopey's Heart Foundation was created to honor my aunt by helping save lives and strengthen communities,” said Charles. “As I think about the next chapter of my career and the legacy I want to build, I'm grateful to partner with CW Advisors because they recognize that financial success and meaningful impact go hand in hand.”

The July event will serve as a platform to raise awareness for Hopey's Heart Foundation and its mission while bringing together clients, business leaders and members of the women's sports community to discuss leadership, legacy and purposeful wealth.

“Women are creating wealth in more ways than ever, and many are thinking deeply about what they want that wealth to accomplish,” said Nelly Xavier, managing director at CWA. “Tina reflects the kind of purpose-driven planning we see more often among clients who are building businesses, supporting families, advancing causes and defining legacy on their own terms.”

About CW Advisors

CW Advisors, a subsidiary of Osaic Holdings, Inc., is an SEC-registered investment management firm headquartered in Boston, developing innovative wealth solutions for clients, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and endowments.

CW Advisors, through superior service and sound, objective advice, offers financial planning and investment consulting and management services, tailored to each client’s unique needs to protect and grow assets. CW Advisors provides specialized family office services to meet the distinctive needs of ultra-high-net-worth and multigenerational families. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, visit www.cwadvisorsgroup.com.

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting over 10,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC, and CW Advisors, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.