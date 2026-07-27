Link Logistics Acquires Fully Leased Texas Industrial Portfolio in Dallas and Austin

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), a leading operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties, today announced the addition of a two-building industrial portfolio totaling 352,396 square feet in Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin metropolitan areas.

The portfolio includes two infill industrial properties: a 291,285-square-foot warehouse property at 450 Airline Drive in Coppell, Texas, located within the DFW Airport submarket, and a 61,111-square-foot facility at 2401 Double Creek Drive in Austin’s Round Rock submarket. Both properties were 100% leased at the time of addition.

“This addition aligns with Link Logistics’ strategy of investing in high-quality industrial assets in supply-constrained submarkets with strong fundamentals,” said Andrew Goodman, senior managing director, Investments, Link Logistics. “These properties provide additional exposure to markets where population growth and business expansion continue to support demand for well-located logistics space and reinforce our conviction in Texas as a long-term growth market.”

Link Logistics has an established presence in both markets, with more than 30 million square feet of warehouse space across Dallas-Fort Worth and more than 7 million square feet across the Austin metro area.

“These properties complement Link Logistics’ existing portfolio in two strategically important submarkets where we already operate at scale,” said Laura Hyde, managing director, Investments, Link Logistics. “The DFW Airport submarket offers proximity to major air and rail infrastructure, while Round Rock provides access to the growing Central Texas corridor, a region benefiting from continued semiconductor and advanced manufacturing investment.”

The transaction was brokered by Stream Realty Partners.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is a leading operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics supports the delivery of essential goods through a half-billion-square-foot portfolio of modern warehouses across the U.S. By connecting consumption, technology and e-commerce, we play a vital role in how businesses reach their customers. We leverage our scale, proprietary data, and focus on sustainability and power to help customers run smarter operations and deliver value for stakeholders. At the same time, we prioritize our people and communities, making a positive difference where we live and work. For more information, please visit www.linklogistics.com.