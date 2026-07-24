AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc. New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to $750 million 4.95% senior unsecured notes, due July 2031, issued by the Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) (headquartered in New York, NY). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The net proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Through second-quarter 2026, Travelers’ financial leverage ratio is 21.4%, as calculated by AM Best. Additionally, interest coverage is strong, and liquidity remains supportive with solid cash flows. As a result of the issuance, financial leverage is expected to increase slightly, although remains in-line with the company’s long-term target and within AM Best’s rating guidelines.

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