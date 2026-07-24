How Arena Covered Its Entire ZoomInfo Contract Cost in the First Month

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Arena, a communication platform that helps businesses build online communities, generated enough business in its first month on ZoomInfo to cover the entire cost of its contract, according to the company.

Arena, founded in 2017, gives companies of every size a way to connect their users through group conversations and direct messages. Its customers range from early-stage startups to public companies. To keep growing, Arena set out to move upmarket into the enterprise segment, and that required a repeatable go-to-market motion it did not yet have.

The obstacle was the data underneath. Arena ran a patchwork of separate tools for contact data, website visitor tracking, and technographic insight, and the systems did not talk to each other. Coverage of large accounts was thin, bounce rates ran high, and the sales team spent its hours stitching insights together by hand instead of acting on them. Selling into the enterprise demands a depth and accuracy the old stack could not reach. So that segment stayed mostly out of reach.

Arena consolidated all three tools into a single platform. In one place, the team could pull verified contact and company data on enterprise accounts, see which companies were visiting its website, and check the technologies its targets already ran. Broader coverage meant fewer blank fields when the team built an account list. Verified contacts meant messages reached real inboxes instead of bouncing. And one connected source meant reps stopped assembling data and started working it. That combination made a full account-based marketing motion possible for the first time.

The payoff was fast. In its first month on the platform, Arena generated enough business to cover the entire cost of its contract, according to the company. Folding three vendors into one also closed the gaps between disconnected systems and tightened alignment across the team. The company reports it has grown faster with ZoomInfo than with any solution it used before.

Arena now treats the platform as core infrastructure rather than one more tool in the stack. The company considers it as important to the business as its CRM system.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.