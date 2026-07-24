PayIt Cut Its Database by About a Third with ZoomInfo, Saving Tens of Thousands

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that PayIt, a platform that modernizes payments between governments and residents, reduced the size of its marketing and sales database by about one-third and saved tens of thousands of dollars in the process, according to the company.

PayIt lets state and local agencies collect property taxes, tolls, utilities, and parking tickets, serving jurisdictions that cover more than 100 million people across North America. But selling to governments is nothing like selling to businesses. Its legacy database had swelled to more than 100,000 data points with little structure, and the usual software-marketing playbook did not translate. Government employees do not fill out lead forms, the company notes, because they are trained not to. What matters instead is multi-touch attribution across a whole account, and PayIt's duplicate records and competing scoring systems could not support it.

Working with ZoomInfo's implementation team, PayIt rebuilt the foundation. It merged duplicate records, attached loose contacts to the right accounts, and purged data it did not need. It set rules to block future duplicates and collapsed a patchwork of scoring systems into one. The company describes it as a genuinely complex data governance problem, and credits the depth of the implementation help with solving it.

The payoff was direct. PayIt reduced its database by about one-third, cutting marketing automation costs by tens of thousands of dollars, according to the company. Reassigning accounts between reps now takes seconds, which matters because its territories change constantly. And with clean data underneath them, PayIt's business development reps can now predict with confidence whether they will hit their monthly meeting targets.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.