Trusted Tech Team Selected as One of the First Microsoft CSPs in the World to Join Unified for Partners

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrustedTech, a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), today announced it has been selected as one of the first Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSP) in the world to join Unified for Partners (UfP), Microsoft’s next-generation support offering. Currently in limited release ahead of planned general availability in late 2027, Unified for Partners replaces Microsoft’s legacy Advanced Support for Partners (ASfP) and Premier Support for Partners (PSfP) programs with a scalable, cloud-aligned model, and TrustedTech is among a select group of qualified partners chosen to adopt it early.

Unified for Partners redefines how partners deliver support, bringing partner-led frontline engagement together with Microsoft expertise as a single, connected team. Share

Unified for Partners redefines how partners deliver support, bringing partner-led frontline engagement together with Microsoft expertise as a single, connected team. The model provides always-on reactive support, proactive services to expand partner capabilities, and predictable, performance-aligned pricing — raising the standard for responsiveness, transparency, and customer trust.

“We’re excited that TrustedTech has signed on as an early adopter of Microsoft Unified for Partner. Their investment in this model reflects a strong commitment to deepening our partnership and delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for our shared customers,” said Blane Spiers, Global GM, SME&C Customer & Partner Success at Microsoft.

“While many providers rely heavily on escalation models, TrustedTech has invested in building one of the industry’s strongest in-house Microsoft support organizations, with 85% of customer issues resolved directly by our own engineers. Becoming an early adopter of Microsoft Unified for Partner reinforces that commitment, combining Microsoft’s Unified Support (UfP) framework with the expertise, responsiveness, and accountability our customers have come to expect from Trusted Tech globally,” said Todd Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer at Trusted Tech Team.

As an early adopter, TrustedTech gains access to capabilities including:

Enhanced response and escalation, with 30-minute response times for cases requiring engineering through Severity Enhanced Response (SevER) tickets.

with 30-minute response times for cases requiring engineering through Severity Enhanced Response (SevER) tickets. Partner knowledge and enablement, through a centralized Partner Content Portal that helps resolve customer issues faster and improve first-contact resolution.

through a centralized Partner Content Portal that helps resolve customer issues faster and improve first-contact resolution. Advanced reporting and analytics, with the ability to view all customer tickets in one place, backed by insights to improve support performance.

with the ability to view all customer tickets in one place, backed by insights to improve support performance. Performance-based billing credit, which meaningfully reduces monthly support costs for partners that demonstrate quality support through Microsoft’s Support Services designation.

which meaningfully reduces monthly support costs for partners that demonstrate quality support through Microsoft’s Support Services designation. Simplified monthly invoicing aligned to CSP revenue, plus eBonding APIs that integrate directly with Microsoft to streamline ticket workflows.

Microsoft is introducing Unified for Partners through a deliberate, phased launch, piloting with select, qualified partners before expanding toward general availability. ASfP is scheduled for retirement in January 2027, with PSfP to follow, making early adoption a significant step ahead of the industry-wide transition.

ABOUT TrustedTech

TrustedTech is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP) specializing in Microsoft Cloud support services, perpetual licensing, and comprehensive professional services for medium and enterprise-sized organizations. TrustedTech is a member of the Microsoft Partner Network to ensure the delivery of industry-leading customer experiences. Known for combining competitive pricing with licensing optimization, TrustedTech excels at helping IT teams navigate complex Microsoft 365 and Azure environments. Its teams across the U.S.and U.K are highly certified Microsoft architects and engineers are among the world’s top experts, resolving advanced technical challenges faster than typical industry SLAs. TrustedTech has achieved all available Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program and continues to expand its capabilities to support customers through AI adoption, cloud modernization, and digital transformation initiatives.