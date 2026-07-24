Xactly Improved Account Scoring with ZoomInfo, with 86% of Wins from Top-Tier Accounts

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Xactly, a sales performance management and revenue intelligence software company, rebuilt its account scoring on ZoomInfo data and now traces the large majority of its pipeline and wins to its top-scored accounts, according to the company. In the first quarter after the new model went live, 77% of Xactly's marketing-qualified leads came from accounts it scored A or B.

Xactly has sold data-backed revenue software since 2005, when it got its start automating sales compensation. So it knew the problem when it saw it in its own pipeline. Too many of Xactly's leads came from accounts outside its ideal customer profile, and every one of them pulled a seller's time toward a buyer who was unlikely to close.

The fix was clear and hard to build. Xactly needed an account scoring model that could tell sellers which accounts were worth pursuing, but it could not find a data provider able to fuel one. A scoring model is only as good as the data underneath it. Ranked on thin or stale internal records, even a smart algorithm just sorts the same incomplete list.

That is the gap ZoomInfo filled. Beyond firmographics and technographics, ZoomInfo applied advanced account intelligence that produced scores and signals Xactly could not get elsewhere. Xactly combined that layer with its own customer and prospect data, identified the traits its best customers shared, and built a scoring algorithm on top. The model graded about 245,000 prospect accounts into A, B, C, and D tiers, so the company could aim its time, money, and people at A and B. ZoomInfo's customer success team helped build and run the model rather than handing over a feed and stepping back.

The payoff showed up in the first quarter. 77% of Xactly's marketing-qualified leads came from A or B accounts, and those accounts represented 78% of opportunities and 86% of wins, according to the company. By the company's account, the algorithm worked right out of the gate, with little to no fine-tuning needed.

Xactly is now extending ZoomInfo across its marketing and sales teams to keep both aimed at the same target accounts. Its broader AI strategy runs on ZoomInfo data as well, wrapped in a governance framework for secure use, on the company's own view that AI-powered tools are only as trustworthy as the data beneath them.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.