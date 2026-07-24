Apex Infusion Partners with SkyKnight Capital

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Infusion ("Apex" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel infusion services provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with SkyKnight Capital, L.P. ("SkyKnight"), a private equity firm with a track record of building industry-defining businesses alongside exceptional management teams, to drive the Company’s next chapter of growth. Apex's clinician-led management team will retain a significant ownership stake and continue to lead the business. FFL Partners will also remain a minority investor in the Company. The partnership is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Signal Hill, California, Apex was built on the premise that clinical quality, patient access, and lower cost of care can be meaningful differentiators to all stakeholders. Today, Apex serves patients through an expansive network of home infusion nurses and approximately 40 ambulatory infusion suite ("AIS") locations. SkyKnight is positioned to support Apex as the Company evaluates opportunities for new market expansion, strategic partnerships with leading health systems and payors, and technology-enabled initiatives designed to enhance patient access.

Moussie Haile, PharmD, CEO and co-founder of Apex, said, "What our team has built at Apex is something special – a best-in-class infusion platform designed to optimize the patient experience at every step. By delivering therapy in a comfortable clinical setting or the familiarity of home, we give patients better outcomes, greater dignity, and a real improvement in their quality of life. As we enter this next chapter, our priority remains unchanged: to preserve the clinical culture that defines Apex while bringing our high standard of care to more patients and communities."

“Apex has reached an exciting milestone. We have built a differentiated platform, established strong relationships across the healthcare ecosystem, and proven that our model can scale rapidly. With SkyKnight and FFL, we are well positioned to accelerate our expansion and extend Apex’s model of care to more patients nationwide,” said Rick Smith, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Apex.

“We have enjoyed our partnership with the talented Apex team and truly respect their deep commitment to their patients,” said Karen Winterhof, Partner at FFL Partners. “Apex has become a market leader within infusion treatment therapy, and the Company is well positioned to continue delivering high quality patient care.”

"We are excited to partner with Rick, Moussie and FFL to continue building Apex into the alternate site infusion partner of choice for patients, providers and payors," said Don Wu, Managing Director at SkyKnight Capital. "Our investment approach is guided by a firm belief that industry leaders are built by exceptional management teams delivering uncommon value to their customers, employees, and society. We believe Apex possesses each of these attributes and are honored to support the Company in elevating the standard of infusion care."

SkyKnight was advised by Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Holland & Knight LLP, Bass Berry & Sims PLC, and Morrison Foerster. Apex was advised by Raymond James, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, and Polsinelli.

About Apex Infusion

Apex Infusion is a leading omnichannel infusion provider, delivering high-quality, patient-focused therapies across an expansive network of ambulatory infusion suites and in-home care. Founded in 2006, Apex is dedicated to expanding access to essential infusion care while delivering outcomes and creating value for patients, providers, and payors across the healthcare ecosystem. For more information visit www.apexinfusion.com/.

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital focuses on partnering with high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight manages ~$6.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading endowments, foundations, pensions, and institutional family offices. SkyKnight aims to build industry-defining businesses across the healthcare, financial services, and tech-enabled services industries. For more information visit www.skyknightcapital.com.

About FFL Partners

FFL Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has been investing in high-quality companies since 1997. Based in San Francisco, FFL is a hyperspecialized, thematic investor focused on targeted areas where the firm has deep expertise and broad networks. FFL employs a proprietary sourcing and value creation strategy called the Sector Exploration and Expertise Development (“SEED”) process. The firm aims to partner with exceptional management teams and employs a high-engagement approach to accelerate growth at its businesses. FFL currently has $7 billion of cumulative capital commitments. For additional information, please visit www.fflpartners.com.