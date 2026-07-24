InvoiceCloud and BlitzenX Partner to Modernize Insurance Billing, Payments, and Policyholder Engagement

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of digital billing, payment, and customer engagement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with BlitzenX, a systems integrator for property and casualty insurance carriers.

Together, the companies are joining forces to help P&C insurers modernize insurance billing and payment operations, enhance policyholder engagement, and advance core system transformation initiatives.

The partnership brings InvoiceCloud’s AI-embedded electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) platform together with BlitzenX’s expertise across core policy, billing, and claims systems, implementations, upgrades, managed services, cloud migrations, integrations, and broader insurance modernization programs. The combined offering gives carriers a more streamlined path to improve billing, payments, and policyholder communications alongside core system initiatives.

“At InvoiceCloud, we believe strong partnerships create greater value for carriers,” said Angela Abbott, Vice President, Alliances, Insurance at InvoiceCloud. “BlitzenX brings deep P&C insurance and core systems expertise that complements our payment and customer engagement platform, enabling us to help more insurers accelerate modernization initiatives and achieve better outcomes for their policyholders.”

Through the partnership, carriers will be empowered to deliver more convenient, consumer-grade, self-service payment experiences through branded payment journeys, real-time payment reminders, mobile-friendly access, and transparent communications that are designed to improve customer satisfaction while driving on-time payments. Carriers can also support digital disbursements via ACH, push-to-debit, digital wallets, and instant payout channels, enabling faster claims payments alongside modernized billing operations. Real-time payment reconciliation capabilities keep financial data synchronized across billing and policy administration systems.

“We’re excited to partner with InvoiceCloud as we continue expanding the BlitzenX ecosystem across the insurance landscape,” said Curtis Matthews, Principal at BlitzenX. “InvoiceCloud has established itself as a leader in digital billing, payments, and customer engagement. Together, we see significant opportunities to help P&C carriers modernize policyholder experiences while reducing administrative overhead and improving operational performance.”

Together, InvoiceCloud and BlitzenX are well-positioned to help P&C insurers deliver intuitive, efficient, and connected self-service policyholder experiences while supporting the operational transformation needed to modernize insurance billing systems and payment operations.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government, and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.com.

About BlitzenX

BlitzenX is a Guidewire-exclusive systems integrator focused on property and casualty insurance carriers. Born in the Guidewire ecosystem, BlitzenX specializes in PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter implementations, upgrades, managed services, cloud migrations, integrations, and carrier-side delivery support. The company provides a flexible, carrier-first execution model designed to help insurers modernize core operations, accelerate transformation, and drive scalable growth. To learn more, visit BlitzenX.com.