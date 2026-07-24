VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that demandDrive, an outsourced sales development and demand generation firm, attributes millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue to the way it now finds and prioritizes buyers, according to the company.

demandDrive runs prospecting, outbound, and lead generation programs on behalf of other companies, serving mid-market clients across business services. It sells a consultative model that pairs the flexibility of outsourcing with the training and management of an in-house inside sales team. As demandDrive expanded into new industries and verticals, each one meant starting research from scratch. Reaching a new market required searching websites, compiling and enriching contact lists, and standing up campaigns across a patchwork of separate tools.

For most companies, that fragmentation is an inconvenience. For demandDrive it was friction in the product itself. When your entire service is prospecting, the quality and speed of your data is what clients are paying for. A slow start in a new vertical is not internal drag. It is a client waiting on pipeline.

ZoomInfo consolidated the work into a single platform. The team now builds and enriches target lists for new verticals from one verified source of company and contact data, instead of stitching together separate tools. It then added website visitor identification, which matches anonymous website traffic to the companies behind it. That gave demandDrive a live view of which businesses were already researching its services. The company credits two things working together: breadth of data, so a new vertical list comes back filled in rather than half-empty, and website behavior, so the team knows which of those companies to prioritize and how to personalize the outreach.

demandDrive credits that combination with millions of dollars in annual recurring revenue, according to the company. It frames the result in recurring revenue rather than a one-time win, the metric that matters most for an outsourced provider running ongoing programs for its clients.

demandDrive now plans to scale automated sales development and expand its prospecting processes, with ZoomInfo at the center of how it finds and prioritizes buyers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.