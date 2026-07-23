Kodiak Gas Services Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS), ("Kodiak" or the "Company") today announced that it will release second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2026 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Kodiak Gas Services Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call When: Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time How: Via phone – By dialing 877-407-4012 and asking for the Kodiak Gas Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time Via webcast – https://ir.kodiakgas.com/news-events/ir-calendar Expand

A telephonic replay will be available through August 21, 2026 and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 and using access code 13761956. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.kodiakgas.com/news-events/ir-calendar for 180 days.

About Kodiak

Kodiak is a leading contract compression, distributed power, and energy infrastructure services provider in the United States. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Kodiak partners with customers across the energy and digital infrastructure sectors, including oil and gas producers, midstream operators, and data center developers and operators, to enable the safe, reliable, and efficient production of energy that powers our critical energy future.