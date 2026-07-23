Voya Extends Nearly 50-Year Partnership as Retirement Plan Provider with the City and County of Honolulu

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today it has been selected to continue serving as the provider for the City and County of Honolulu’s Deferred Compensation Plan – renewing a relationship built on nearly five decades of trusted service, and reaffirming the City’s confidence in Voya’s retirement experience, participant support model and local support.

Voya’s relationship with Honolulu began in 1979 as the plan’s sole retirement plan provider and will be extended with a new 5 year contract. The new contract resulted from a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process in which Wealthspire Retirement Advisory served as the City and County of Honolulu’s independent retirement plan advisor. The plan consists of a 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan representing approximately $1.2 billion in assets and serves nearly 9,300 participants.

“Our employees dedicate their careers to serving the people of Oʻahu, and they deserve access to high-quality retirement planning resources that help them prepare for the future," said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. "The competitive selection process confirmed that Voya continues to provide the level of service, expertise, and local support our employees have come to rely on. We look forward to continuing this longstanding partnership as we help our workforce build greater financial security and retirement confidence.”

“The extension reflects Voya’s longstanding commitment to combining national-scale capabilities with a deeply embedded local approach – anchored by our Honolulu-based team members who provide hands-on education, personalized guidance, and continuity in service,” said Gavin Gruenberg, Government Market Retirement Sales Leader, Voya Financial. “Over the years, this model has helped drive strong participant engagement, expand access to retirement planning resources, and help employees build greater confidence in their financial futures – fostering five decades of trust with both Honolulu and its employees. Longstanding relationships like these contribute to our average government client tenure of 31 years1 and are why Voya is the number one provider of 457(b) deferred compensation plans for government entities2.”

Voya is a leading provider of retirement solutions across all markets, including the public sector where it serves state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations nationwide. Through its focus on expanding access to workplace retirement solutions and helping individuals build confidence in their financial decisions, Voya combines decades of public sector experience with a focus on personalized participant engagement, a model that blends local service with national scale, and a commitment to helping employees achieve greater retirement readiness and financial security.

1Voya internal data as of 12/31/25

2Based off Voya’s analysis of the full survey data provided by ISS Media in connection with the 2025 PLANSPONSOR Recordkeeping Survey. PLANSPONSOR is an ISS Media Brand. Voya ranked #1 in Total Governmental 457(b) Recordkept assets. Survey results are based on self-reported 12/31/2024 data by 38 participating companies. While companies do not pay to participate in the survey, they do pay a fee to receive the full set of data.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya’s services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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