Stonewall Studios Expands Northeast Presence with Addition of Saccoccio & Associates Architects

CRANSTON, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonewall Studios has welcomed Saccoccio & Associates Architects as the newest division of its growing practice of design studios. Based in Cranston, Rhode Island, Saccoccio & Associates is recognized for its expertise in architectural design, historic restoration, facilities planning, and community-focused projects throughout Southern New England.

Stonewall Studios has welcomed Saccoccio & Associates Architects as the newest division of its growing practice of design studios. Share

Founded in 1973, Saccoccio & Associates has spent more than five decades building a reputation as one of Rhode Island’s most respected architecture studios. The studio’s portfolio spans educational, civic, public safety, commercial, residential, and historic preservation projects, reflecting a longstanding commitment to design excellence and client service throughout the region.

“Saccoccio & Associates has established an outstanding reputation over the last fifty years, and we’re excited to welcome them to Stonewall Studios,” said Ben Moody, Co-Founder of Stonewall Studios. “Their depth of experience, strong community ties, and diverse project portfolio make them an exceptional fit for our practice. We look forward to supporting their continued growth while preserving the culture and client relationships that have made the studio so successful.”

Led by Principals Mark Saccoccio and Steve Guglielmo, the studio has designed numerous schools, commercial developments, housing projects, public buildings, and public safety facilities across Rhode Island and Southern New England. Both principals remain actively involved in project delivery and client relationships, helping maintain the high standard of service that has defined the studio for generations.

“Steve and I are excited about this partnership and all that it represents. By bringing together our strengths and shared vision, we're creating new opportunities for our team and enhancing the design services we offer our clients. We look forward to building on our shared success and driving continued growth and innovation together," said Mark Saccoccio, Studio Leader and Principal Architect.

The addition of Saccoccio & Associates further strengthens Stonewall Studios’ presence in the Northeast and expands the practice’s capabilities across education, civic, public safety, historic preservation, and commercial markets. Stonewall Studios is designed to connect leading architecture and design studios through shared resources, operational support, and collaboration, while enabling each studio to maintain its local leadership, culture, and client relationships.

For more information about Stonewall Studios, visit www.swstudios.com, and to learn more about Saccoccio & Associates Architects, visit www.sa-architects.com.

About Stonewall Studios

Stonewall Studios is a national architecture practice delivering planning, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, project delivery, and advisory services across a diverse range of markets and project types. With 12 studios and more than 180 professionals, Stonewall combines the responsiveness of regional studios with the expertise and capabilities of a national practice, providing clients with seamless collaboration and thoughtful solutions from concept through completion.

About Saccoccio & Associates Architects

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, Saccoccio & Associates Architects is a full-service architecture and planning firm serving clients throughout Rhode Island and Southern New England. The firm provides architectural design, historic restoration, facilities planning, interior design, and sustainable design services, and is known for its collaborative approach, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering thoughtful, site-responsive solutions.