U.S. Bank and GENYOUth Team Up to Expand Access to Flag Football in Schools and Communities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank today announced a new $250,000 partnership with national nonprofit GENYOUth, in collaboration with the National Football League, to expand access to flag football for youth across the country, helping more students experience the confidence, teamwork and lifelong wellness benefits that come from participating in sports. GENYOUth is a leading youth wellness powerhouse dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives.

U.S. Bank today announced a new $250,000 partnership with national nonprofit GENYOUth, in collaboration with the National Football League, to expand access to flag football for youth across the country. Share

Through the partnership, U.S. Bank is helping expand access to physical activity by supporting GENYOUth’s NFL FLAG-In-School program. Schools will receive turnkey equipment kits, standards-aligned curriculum, and digital resources that educators can use during physical education classes and before- and after-school programs and community activities. Together, GENYOUth and U.S. Bank are helping schools create more opportunities for students to move, play and thrive – while strengthening a pathway that enables young people to build skills and be active during and beyond the school day.

The investment will initially focus on schools and communities in Los Angeles, San Francisco and the Twin Cities, with additional activations taking place throughout the 2026-27 NFL season.

“At U.S. Bank, we believe opportunity starts with access,” said Greg Cunningham, chief community impact and inclusion officer at U.S. Bank. “By partnering with GENYOUth and its NFL FLAG-In-School program, we’re providing access for even more kids and their families to not only play flag football but to be part of the community through sport. We are helping more kids experience the power of teamwork, preparation and perseverance through flag football.”

The partnership begins this weekend at the NFL Flag Championships in Westfield, Indiana.

U.S. Bank will host families and athletes at the U.S. Bank Family Lounge, where participants can take part in youth-friendly financial education experiences. Youth and families can participate in up to 72 modules, such as “Save Money” and “Start Investing.”

"Fewer than one in four children achieve the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, making schools our greatest opportunity to help reverse this trend," said Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO of GENYOUth. "By giving every child the opportunity to move, play, and belong, NFL FLAG-In-School helps schools create healthier, more active learning environments where all students can thrive. We're grateful to U.S. Bank for investing in this vision and helping more schools make physical activity and flag football accessible, engaging, and inclusive for every student."

The partnership builds on the bank’s multiyear relationship with the NFL as an official bank and wealth management sponsor. Flag football continues to grow rapidly as an inclusive, accessible way for young people to participate in team sports, including girls and students who may be trying football for the first time. Flag football will make its debut as an official Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles games.

The NFL Foundation is committed to providing youth with access to resources and tools needed to stay active and healthy. The NFL FLAG-In-School program is a critical part of these efforts, giving students across the country the opportunity to move, play, and grow through flag football. In partnership with GENYOUth, more than 17 million students have engaged in flag football through the program, thanks to the distribution of flag kits to over 40,000 school communities.

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. Committed to ending student hunger and promoting physical activity, GENYOUth provides grants that increase access to healthy school meals for food insecure students and empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits through movement and activity. GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience, and Taste of the Draft, both of which raise awareness and generate funds to fight hunger and food insecurity. GENYOUth is part of the Action for Healthy Kids Network. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit www.GENYOUthnow.org.