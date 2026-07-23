Amkor Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with NVIDIA to Expand Advanced Packaging and Test for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop advanced semiconductor packaging and test technologies for next-generation AI and accelerated computing platforms. Under the agreement, NVIDIA will provide a prepayment to support the expansion of Amkor’s U.S. advanced packaging capacity.

“Amkor’s global capabilities, combined with their committed investment in the United States, are critical components of building resilient AI infrastructure and accelerating next‑generation technologies." - Debora Shoquist, NVIDIA EVP of Operations Share

Advanced packaging enables the performance, energy efficiency and system-level integration required for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA and Amkor will align their long-term roadmaps to advance technologies including high-density interconnects and next-generation heterogeneous integration.

Amkor has delivered advanced packaging solutions that support the performance and reliability of NVIDIA platforms across a broad product portfolio, including data center processors, networking chipsets and next generation accelerated computing systems. This expanded collaboration will bring new technologies to market at scale as demand for AI infrastructure grows.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to expanding full turnkey advanced packaging and test capabilities in the United States, strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing and supply-chain resilience for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA’s capacity agreement supports Amkor’s expansion of U.S. capacity in Arizona, complementing the company’s established manufacturing footprint across Asia, to create a geographically diverse and resilient global supply chain.

“AI is driving a generational shift in technology, transforming every industry and creating a unique opportunity to reinvigorate American manufacturing and supply chains,” said Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations at NVIDIA. “Amkor’s global capabilities, combined with their committed investment in the United States, are critical components of building resilient AI infrastructure and accelerating next-generation technologies.”

“This strategic partnership with NVIDIA underscores the central role advanced packaging plays in enabling the future of AI,” said Kevin Engel, chief executive officer of Amkor Technology. “Our agreement with NVIDIA accelerates our long-term roadmap and supports our ability to deliver full turnkey advanced packaging and test solutions, leveraging our global footprint while expanding U.S. capabilities to support critical AI infrastructure.”

Spanning Asia and the United States, the NVIDIA–Amkor collaboration aligns technology development and capacity expansion to support the continued evolution of AI platforms.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world’s largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world’s leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the demand for and expansion of advanced packaging capacity in the United States, growth in demand for accelerated computing driven by AI, and long-term technology roadmaps. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements include, but are not limited to, that there can be no assurance that the Arizona campus will be built on the timeline, at the cost or to the specifications expected or at all or that the campus will generate sales or other benefits of the type or amount expected or at all and other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.