iFIT and Samsung Health Deepen Partnership with Launch of iFIT Personal Trainer on Galaxy Devices

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iFIT Inc., a global leader in fitness technology, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Samsung Health, bringing iFIT Personal Trainer, Tailor, iFIT's AI-powered personal fitness coach to Galaxy devices. Building on the companies' 2025 integration, this next chapter deepens the connection between iFIT's adaptive training intelligence and Samsung's health and wellness ecosystem, giving users smarter, more responsive fitness guidance.

Unveiled at Samsung Unpacked, the integration marks a new milestone in connected fitness: an AI coach that learns from your goals, your schedule, and your environment and works in parallel with personalised data captured by Galaxy Watch.¹,²

"When we launched with Samsung Health last year, we brought iFIT's world-class content to millions of new users," said Kevin Duffy, CEO of iFIT. "With iFIT Tailor coming to Samsung Health, we're going further. Sleep, heart rate, recovery — the data Samsung users are already generating flows straight into their Fitness Index. iFIT fills the gaps with personalized workouts built around their goals.”

"Our collaboration with iFIT continues to reflect Samsung's commitment to preventive health and meaningful fitness experiences for all," said Dr. Hon Pak, senior vice president and head of the digital health team for Samsung's mobile business. "Integrating iFIT Personal Trainer into the Samsung Health experience brings intelligent, coach-led guidance to users' Samsung enabled devices. Alongside our Fitness Index, we are helping Samsung users act on their health data in ways that are immediate, intuitive, and personal."

iFIT Personal Trainer on Galaxy Devices

iFIT Tailor is designed to eliminate the guesswork from working out. It builds custom workouts and weekly training plans based on a user's goals, fitness level, workout history, available time, location, and more. Rooted in iFIT’s 50+ years of personalized fitness experience and technology and backed by 180 expert iFIT Trainers, iFIT Tailor adapts continuously, adjusting plans as users progress, recover, or change routines.

Key capabilities of iFIT Personal Trainer on Galaxy devices include:

Personalized daily plans built around goals, fitness level, and schedule.

built around goals, fitness level, and schedule. Adaptive programming that evolves based on workout history and changing routines.

that evolves based on workout history and changing routines. Expert-led workouts from strength and HIIT to cardio and cycling to yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness, built by 180 iFIT Trainers.

from strength and HIIT to cardio and cycling to yoga, Pilates, and mindfulness, built by 180 iFIT Trainers. Habit-driving tools, including progress milestones, streaks, and achievement recognition, designed to make consistency feel rewarding and not like a chore.

including progress milestones, streaks, and achievement recognition, designed to make consistency feel rewarding and not like a chore. Always-on availability. iFIT Tailor is ready to build a workout whether users are at home, traveling, or on a trail.

Availability

iFIT Personal Trainer will be available later this year on compatible Galaxy devices³ in India, Korea, and the U.S., with all other markets supported by the iFIT and Samsung Health partnership launching the feature in 2027. The experience will be accessible to iFIT members as part of an iFIT membership.⁴ Samsung Health users who are not yet iFIT members can access iFIT through a monthly or annual iFIT membership, available directly within the Samsung Health app.

About iFIT Inc.

iFIT Inc. is a global leader in fitness technology, pioneering connected fitness to help people live longer, healthier lives. With a community of more than 12 million athletes worldwide, iFIT delivers immersive, personalized workout experiences at home, on the go, and in the gym. Powered by proprietary software, innovative hardware, and world-class content, the iFIT platform brings fitness to life through its portfolio of brands: NordicTrack, ProForm, Freemotion, and the iFIT app. From cardio and strength training to recovery and mindfulness, iFIT empowers members at every stage of their fitness journey. For more information, visit iFIT.com.

¹ Fitness Index features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Health app, and Samsung account.

² Samsung Health tracking features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.

³ Requires Samsung Health application version 6.30 or later and a compatible Samsung Galaxy device. Specific compatible Galaxy Watch models to be confirmed at launch.

⁴ iFIT membership required. Sold separately. Some premium content requires an iFIT membership to access.