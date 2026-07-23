Phreesia and March of Dimes Partner to Help Strengthen Physician-Patient Conversations and Improve the Health of Moms and Babies

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation that enables one in six patient visits across the U.S., and March of Dimes, the nation’s leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, announced a partnership designed to enhance critical physician-patient conversations during prenatal and postpartum appointments, ultimately intended to improve the health of mothers and their babies across the United States. Through this collaboration, the organizations will reach new parents and caregivers of infants and their healthcare providers, with timely, evidence-based education just ahead of relevant appointments.

The campaign brings March of Dimes’ educational content to clinically relevant patients, along with complementary resources for providers who have upcoming appointments with pregnant patients and caregivers of infants. With the goal of improving maternal and infant health outcomes, Phreesia and March of Dimes aim to raise awareness on three important issues: preeclampsia, recognition and resources for postpartum depression, and practices to support safe sleep for infants.

“Every mom deserves access to trusted, timely information that helps them have meaningful conversations with their provider and make informed decisions throughout their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum,” said Kelly Ernst, Chief Impact Officer, March of Dimes. “However, it can be challenging to know what questions to ask and when during the pregnancy journey. We’re proud to partner with Phreesia to share evidence-based resources ahead of key appointments to strengthen those conversations, helping improve the health of moms and babies.”

What sets this campaign apart is that it closes the loop between patients and providers by pairing patient education with provider-facing resources just before they meet at medical appointments, so both are ready to have important conversations. By reaching both providers and patients, the campaign is designed to amplify common messages across both audiences for better shared decision-making and improved outcomes.

“We are delighted to bring March of Dimes’ expertise on the health of new mothers and babies to the Phreesia network,” said David Linetsky, President, Phreesia Network Solutions. “By placing relevant educational resources directly in the hands of patients and providers, this collaboration is an opportunity to create a positive, tangible impact on the maternal health crisis in the U.S.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving healthcare providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled more than 180 million patient visits in 2025—1 in 6 visits across the U.S. This scale allows Phreesia to make meaningful impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives operational efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we’ve built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes and @marchofdimes.