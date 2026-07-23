AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RBC Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of RBC Life Insurance Company (RBC Life) (Mississauga, Ontario). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect RBC Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

RBC Life exhibits a Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) assessed as strongest, has adequate liquidity in support of its insurance liabilities and maintains a medium-to-low-risk investment portfolio for qualitative and quantitative factors supporting the company’s balance sheet strength assessment. The company’s operating performance is strong with a trend of reporting favorable results over the past five years, which includes the transition from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17 reporting standards. The strength of earnings is supported by the diversified product offerings for both individual and group lines of business where RBC Life has a strong foothold in key business segments, particularly individual disability insurance in the Canadian market, but it faces significant competition in multiple lines from companies with larger insurance operations. Its business is distributed through multiple distribution channels including select RBC bank channels, independent third-party distributors, pension consultants and digital methods. The company has invested extensively in its capabilities to manage its products and business risks. These risks are managed through a comprehensive group risk management strategy that benefits from the resources and ERM framework of the parent bank, which due to the size and complexity of the organization, requires a similar wide-ranging and thorough ERM program. RBC Life employs a substantial number of stress tests, quantitative analysis, and controls to identify, measure, mitigate and monitor key risks on a quarterly basis to ensure compliance with the company’s risk appetite framework.

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