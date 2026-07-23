Partnerbrite by WSC Sports and Yieldmo Announce Strategic Partnership to Power the Future of Sports Sponsorship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSC Sports-owned Partnerbrite and Yieldmo today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution that enables sports rights holders to build and scale Fan Media Networks, the sports industry’s evolution of retail media, powered by first-party fan data, fandom and content.

The partnership combines three market leading technologies into a single unified solution to create a sports industry first. Partnerbrite provides the operating system enabling fan data to power digital campaigns for sponsors, including across paid social, Yieldmo’s YMax.ai contextual platform ensures all fans can be reached across premium sports sites, and WSC Sports automated content generation allows in-game and game-surrounding content to become branded campaigns.

This means sports organizations can enable their brand partners to run targeted digital campaigns to all fans across all digital channels from a single solution. For the first time, teams, leagues and rights holders can own, activate and monetize fan relationships across social media, connected TV and the premium open web, enabling a new commercial model which extends the value of sponsorship beyond broadcast exposure into always-on digital marketing.

“Sports organizations are sitting on incredibly valuable fan relationships, but they’ve lacked the tools to fully activate that data across channels,” said Nick Lockwood, CEO at Partnerbrite. “By partnering with Yieldmo, we’re giving teams and leagues a seamless way to extend their sponsorship campaigns beyond social and into the open web – turning fan engagement into a scalable, measurable revenue stream.”

The integrated solution means fans can be targeted across the entire fan journey, using both first-party data and contextual signals to reach high-intent audiences in the moments they are most actively engaged. Sponsors can activate campaigns across:

First-party audiences , including verified ticket buyers, members, registered users, plus site visitors, app users, and direct-to-consumer streaming audiences

, including verified ticket buyers, members, registered users, plus site visitors, app users, and direct-to-consumer streaming audiences Engaged social and TV audiences following official channels and viewers of live games

following official channels and viewers of live games “Unknown” fans consuming a sports’ content across 3rd party digital properties

The combined platform enables full funnel digital marketing; from premium awareness, targeted engagement, and lower-funnel performance – all powered by first-party fan data, contextual intelligence, and high-impact creative.

“This partnership is about redefining how sponsorship works in a digital-first world,” said Eric Herd, Global Head of Sports & Emerging Products at Yieldmo. “By combining Partnerbrite’s strength in first-party data and social activation with Yieldmo’s contextual intelligence and premium open web execution, we’re enabling brands to reach high-intent fans in the moments that matter – when they’re actively engaged with the content, teams, athletes, and events they care about most.”

The partnership marks a major step forward in the evolution of sports sponsorship, enabling rights holders to replace legacy approaches to partnership activation and build scalable, repeatable operations to create new value for their brand partners while staying in control of their data.

About Partnerbrite

Partnerbrite by WSC Sports enables sports organizations to turn fan relationships into sponsorship revenue through the digital activation of fan data, helping sponsors engage fans more effectively across digital channels. The proprietary ad-tech platform enables rights owners to provide full campaign orchestration from a single system.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable.