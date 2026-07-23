Members Mobile Launches Mobile Service with Safe 1 Credit Union to Drive Member Growth

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members Mobile Inc. (“Members Mobile,” the “Company”), the credit union-focused mobile service provider integrating mobile phone service with financial technology solutions, today announced the launch of its partnership with Safe 1 Credit Union, marking Members Mobile’s second credit union launch and its first California-based credit union rollout. Through this partnership, Safe 1 will offer Members Mobile’s nationwide 4G/5G mobile service to its existing members while also using the service as a new member acquisition tool in California.

Safe 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Bakersfield (CA) and with more than $1.1 billion in assets, serves more than 90,000 members across Kern, Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties and is focused on expanding awareness and membership throughout California. The launch is designed to help current Safe 1 members save money on mobile service while giving prospective new members a compelling reason to join Safe 1 digitally.

A key part of the launch is Members Mobile’s proprietary VIMplicity™ platform, which connects mobile service activation with a unified member acquisition journey in a single experience within the Members Mobile app. Through integration with MeridianLink™, eligible mobile subscribers can use the Members Mobile app to open a Safe 1 checking account digitally, connect that account to Members Mobile, and access mobile service benefits tied directly to their new Credit Union relationship. MeridianLink powers digital account opening for more than 1,700 credit unions, meaning any credit union already on MeridianLink can build a similar member acquisition journey with no additional technical integration.

For eligible new Safe 1 members, the offer includes up to one year of free Members Mobile service when they open and connect a qualifying Safe 1 checking account through the Members Mobile app. The program gives Safe 1 a differentiated growth tool, combining a practical everyday savings benefit with a digital account-opening journey designed for younger, mobile-first consumers.

“Safe 1 has a proud, long-standing tradition of providing quality financial products and services designed to make consumers’ lives a little easier and a lot better. Our partnership with Members Mobile continues this commitment, as it gives individuals and families the opportunity to save money on a modern-day necessity.,” said David King, President/CEO of Safe 1 Credit Union. “Members Mobile allows us to connect mobile service, member savings, and digital account opening in a way that is practical, relevant, and easy to understand. This partnership gives us a unique way to grow membership while helping people reduce one of their largest recurring household expenses.”

Members Mobile was built to help credit unions turn mobile service into a member benefit and a digital growth channel. For Safe 1, the launch creates two opportunities at once: converting existing members to a credit union-powered mobile service that delivers large savings while, at the same time, attracting new members who can join Safe 1 digitally to access mobile savings and benefits.

“We are thrilled to partner with Safe 1,” said Gary Brandt, Co-founder and Chairman of Members Mobile. “Credit unions are competing for attention in a digital-first world, and Safe 1 is using Members Mobile in a way that goes beyond traditional member benefits. They are connecting mobile phone service to account growth, everyday savings, and a stronger Credit Union relationship.”

Through Members Mobile, Safe 1 members can choose simple mobile plans, access reliable nationwide 4G/5G service, receive premium VIM (Very Important Member) Support, and benefit from Cash ShareBacks™ paid directly into their Safe 1 account. Members Mobile also offers Data SafetyNet™, which lets members carry forward unused data, up to their plan amount, so they never lose what they’ve already paid for. Members can bring their own compatible smartphone, keep their current phone number, and activate digitally in just a few clicks.

“Safe 1’s launch is an important milestone because it shows how Members Mobile can support both credit union member retention and new member acquisition,” said Luis Jimenez-Tunon, Co-founder of Members Mobile. “Our VIMplicity™ platform integration with MeridianLink™ will allow a credit union to move beyond awareness and create a direct path from mobile interest to digital account opening. That is strategically important for Safe 1, Members Mobile, and the broader credit union ecosystem.”

Members Mobile’s mission is to help credit unions bring money and mobile together in a way that creates real value for members and credit union partners. The Safe 1 launch demonstrates how mobile service can become both a member savings tool and a new member acquisition strategy for credit unions seeking to grow beyond their traditional markets.

Safe 1 members and eligible California consumers can learn more and enroll at safe1.org/members-mobile

Members and consumers can also learn more at membersmobile.com or by downloading the Members Mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Members Mobile

Members Mobile is a nationwide 4G/5G mobile service custom-built to help credit unions save their members money, keep them digitally connected, and deepen the financial relationship between members and their credit union. Operating as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) on one of the fastest nationwide 4G/5G networks, Members Mobile pairs simple, transparent plans and premium support with benefits like Full-Speed Data, Data SafetyNet™ protection, and Monthly Cash ShareBacks™ paid directly into the member’s credit union account. Through its proprietary VIMplicity™ platform and MeridianLink integration, Members Mobile connects mobile activation with digital account opening, helping credit unions drive member growth, non-interest income, and member engagement while giving members a mobile experience backed by an institution they already trust.

Learn more at membersmobile.com

About Safe 1 Credit Union

Safe 1 Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 90,000 members, with assets in excess of $1.1 billion. Residents of Kern, Kings Tulare and Fresno Counties, as well as members of the American Consumer Council in California can bank with Safe 1.

Learn more at safe1.org