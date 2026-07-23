Workato and L&T Technology Services Launch FinShield AI, a Fraud Investigation Assistant

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato®, the leading Control and Execution Platform for Enterprise AI, today announced that L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions and ER&D Consulting Services and a strategic Workato Global Systems Integrator partner, has launched FinShield AI, a purpose-built agentic AI agent for fraud investigation, on the Workato Agentic Marketplace.

Fraud case review is one of the most resource-intensive functions in banking. Investigators often spend two to three hours per case gathering evidence, reviewing transaction history, and documenting findings before they can clear a false positive or escalate a real threat, work that ties up large teams and slows response. FinShield AI applies agentic AI to that process, automating the repetitive parts of a fraud investigation like evidence gathering, analysis, and case documentation for financial institutions - all while keeping a human in control of every case and decision, with a full audit trail for each one.

Based on LTTS' internal benchmarking, FinShield AI is designed to:

Cut investigation time from hours to minutes. Reduce false-positive review time from approximately two to three hours to under 10 minutes per case.

Reduce false-positive review time from approximately two to three hours to under 10 minutes per case. Lighten the manual workload. Lower a fraud team's manual investigation workload by up to 40% to 50%, freeing investigators to focus on the cases that need human judgment.

Lower a fraud team's manual investigation workload by up to 40% to 50%, freeing investigators to focus on the cases that need human judgment. Speed up reporting. Automatically generate suspicious activity reports, cutting four to six hours of manual documentation per case while producing more consistent, audit-ready narratives.

FinShield AI runs on three automated processes: fraud investigation, suspicious activity report generation, and fraud pattern analysis, all built on Workato's governed orchestration layer so every action an agent takes is tied to a real identity and logged for compliance review.

Based on early implementation data from LTTS as of July 2026, LTTS built the orchestrated, multi-agent solution on Workato in five days, compared with a traditional two- to three-week development cycle. Early results point to 20% to 25% in cost savings across a team of more than 25 Level 1 investigators.

"Fraud teams don't need another dashboard. They need the manual work taken off their plate without losing control of the decision," said David Ng, Global VP, Partner GTM and Alliances at Workato. "FinShield AI is what our Global ecosystem can build on Workato: a purpose-built agentic solution a bank can trust in a regulated environment, live on the Agentic Marketplace instead of stuck in a pilot."

“Fraud investigators should spend their time making critical decisions, not gathering data and documenting cases,” said Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President, Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets at L&T Technology Services. “FinShield AI automates repetitive work, reducing investigation time from hours to minutes while maintaining human oversight and a complete audit trail. Together with Workato, we are helping banks, fintechs, and credit unions bring trusted agentic AI into real-world operations.”

FinShield AI is available now on the Workato Agentic Marketplace, a curated catalog of enterprise AI solutions designed to help organizations discover, deploy, and scale AI-driven workflows without building them from scratch.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Control and Execution Platform for Enterprise AI — the neutral platform enterprises trust to put AI to work across their business. Workato unifies data, applications, and processes into a single platform so AI can reliably orchestrate business processes in production at enterprise scale. Built on more than a decade of running mission-critical processes for over half the Fortune 500 — including Nasdaq, Amazon, Cisco, Vodafone, Atlassian, and Lucid Motors — Workato turns over 14,000 enterprise systems AI needs to act on into one governed execution layer. For more information, visit workato.com.

About L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. We drive growth across the mobility, sustainability and tech segments with purpose, agility, and innovation. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services, log on to www.ltts.com.

Source: Workato