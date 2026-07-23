Assurant and Cogeco Launch Mobile Device Solution for Canadian Customers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a global company that redefines the boundaries of protection – safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world’s most successful brands, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cogeco Communications Inc. to deliver a seamless, digital-first mobile device solution for Canadian customers. The solution includes access to a broad selection of network-compatible devices available through Assurant's device ecosystem and retail relationships.

This collaboration brings together the strengths of Assurant and Cogeco to deliver a simpler and more connected mobile experience for customers. Share

The experience provides Cogeco mobile customers with exclusive access to a curated selection of filtered inventory showing only network-compatible devices, including new, refurbished, and Best Buy Canada’s certified Open Box models. Customers can browse and purchase these devices on BestBuy.ca while taking advantage of flexible financing options designed to make the purchase friction-free.

Assurant provides the device lifecycle management capabilities that enable customers to buy, protect and trade in their devices, while Cogeco delivers connectivity and an integrated customer experience. The solution addresses growing market demand in Canada for affordability, simplicity and sustainability throughout the mobile device lifecycle.

"This collaboration brings together the strengths of Assurant and Cogeco to deliver a simpler and more connected mobile experience for customers," said Paul Cosgrove, President, Assurant Canada. "By integrating trusted device access, protection and upgrade solutions into a single journey, we're helping customers confidently purchase, protect and manage their devices while supporting greater choice, affordability and convenience throughout the device lifecycle."

“As Cogeco expands its mobility offering, our goal remains to provide customers with flexibility, value and peace of mind,” said Nancy Audette, Chief Growth Officer, Cogeco. “By integrating Assurant’s device ecosystem with Best Buy Canada’s trusted device availability directly into the Cogeco experience, we are simplifying the entire customer journey. This strategic partnership strengthens our competitive position in the wireless market and it ensures convenience, choice, and superior value for our customers."

For more details, please visit www.cogeco.ca/mobile.

###

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) redefines the boundaries of protection – safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world’s most successful brands. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leads the way in leveraging insights and technology to transform customer connections that build loyalty and drive value.