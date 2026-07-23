University System of Maryland and NASA Sign Five-Year Space Act Agreement to Advance Student Innovation in Space Exploration

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the University System of Maryland (USM) have signed a landmark five-year Non-Reimbursable Space Act Umbrella Agreement to advance student-led innovation across the technologies that could support long-term human presence in space. The agreement is among the first of its kind between NASA and an entire state university system centered specifically on student entrepreneurship and venture creation.

NASA and the University System of Maryland sign a landmark five-year Space Act Agreement, giving 175,000+ students statewide direct access to space innovation. Share

Building on the University of Maryland xFoundry’s close collaboration with NASA in 2025, the new framework formalizes engagement between NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) and all 12 USM institutions, along with its three regional higher education centers and the system office. Through this partnership, more than 175,000 students statewide will gain structured access to work directly with NASA, gaining the opportunity to advance technologies supporting future lunar and Mars missions, as well as the broader industries required for sustainable space habitation.

“This agreement represents a transformative moment for student innovation in aerospace,” said Amir Ansari, Executive Director of xFoundry. “When we launched the first NEXPLORE Summit in 2025 with UMD and NASA, we envisioned creating a sustainable pipeline connecting student entrepreneurs with the grand challenges of space exploration.” He noted that expanding the partnership across the full University System of Maryland moves that vision from pilot to platform. “This five-year agreement with the entire University System of Maryland exceeds those ambitions and establishes a model that can inspire similar partnerships nationwide. We are deeply grateful to NASA and USM for their confidence in this vision.”

xFoundry, founded at the A. James Clark School of Engineering’s E.A. Fernandez IDEA Factory at the University of Maryland, will continue to serve as the primary implementation partner under the agreement. It will lead execution of NEXPLORE events, the Horizons Challenge student pitch competitions, and related initiatives designed to align student ventures with NASA’s highest-priority technology needs.

As Maryland’s flagship public research university, UMD will play a central role in anchoring the collaboration’s research and commercialization engine. “The University of Maryland is proud to help anchor this collaboration with NASA, and to strengthen the bridge between cutting-edge research, hands-on student innovation and real-world technology to power the next generation of space exploration," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "This is exactly the kind of bold, collaborative approach that defines our commitment to excellence.”

At the System level, the agreement is structured to extend opportunity beyond a single campus and into every Maryland region. “This collaboration reflects the University System’s leadership in engaging all students in driving Maryland innovation and Maryland prosperity,” said Jay A. Perman, chancellor of the University System of Maryland. By including all 12 USM universities and its three regional centers, he noted, "We’re democratizing access to this game-changing opportunity with NASA. We know the kind of student talent that resides in every one of our schools. Inviting these students into this partnership doesn’t just help us pioneer the emerging industries supporting long-term space habitation; it brings the economic benefits of pathbreaking innovation into every region of our state.”

Together, NASA and USM are establishing a statewide innovation pipeline that connects federal technology priorities with student founders, research universities, regional campuses, and Maryland’s broader entrepreneurial ecosystem—creating a durable framework for translating space-driven challenges into scalable ventures and economic growth.

Looking Ahead: NEXPLORE Summit and Horizons Challenge II

The first major activities under the new agreement are already in motion. The Horizons Challenge II pitch competition will launch in September 2026, with student teams from universities across the region developing innovative solutions to NASA-identified technology challenges. The competition will culminate at the NEXPLORE Summit in April 2027, where finalist teams will present their solutions to panels of NASA experts, industry leaders, and investors.

About NASA Technology

NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) aims to transform future missions while ensuring American leadership in aerospace. As NASA embarks on the next era of space exploration with Artemis, STMD is advancing technologies and testing new capabilities at the Moon that could help pave the way to human exploration on Mars. STMD’s portfolio spans a range of discipline areas and technology readiness levels. STMD fosters ideas from entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators across the country. Space technology research and development occurs at NASA centers, universities, national labs, and small businesses. STMD leverages partnerships with other government agencies and commercial partners to quickly advance and demonstrate cross-cutting capabilities.

About the University System of Maryland

The University System of Maryland (USM) is the state’s public higher education system: 12 universities and three regional higher education centers working together for the good of Maryland. Our universities enroll 175,000 students and award 45,000 degrees each year — delivering accessible, affordable, excellent education to diverse learners at every stage of life and supporting thriving careers and a skilled workforce. With more than $1.8 billion in combined research expenditures, our universities make discoveries that drive innovation, spur economic growth, and improve life in Maryland and worldwide. For more information, visit usmd.edu.

About xFoundry

xFoundry is an alliance of universities that engages students with industry and government partners to tackle global grand challenges. Through a dedicated innovation pipeline, multidisciplinary student teams move from identifying problems to launching ventures around novel solutions. Flagship programs like Xperience, the Horizons Challenge, and NEXPLORE summits connect students with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and experienced mentors—preparing a next-generation workforce ready for careers in emerging technology fields. Learn more at xfoundry.org.

About the University of Maryland, College Park

The University of Maryland (UMD) is the state's flagship university driven by a community of more than 50,000 fearless Terrapins. As a leading research university and top 20 public institution, UMD is proud to be part of the Association of American Universities. Dedicated to excellence and impact for the public good, the university is propelled by a $1.4 billion joint research enterprise. UMD is the nation’s first Do Good campus, and is consistently ranked for its innovation, research and top-tier academic programs. Located in the National Capital Region, the university offers an unparalleled student experience with federal internship opportunities, hundreds of academic programs and study abroad options, and top-ranked living-learning programs. Spurred by a culture of innovation and creativity, UMD’s faculty are global leaders in their fields and include Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners and members of the national academies. For more information about the University of Maryland, College Park, visit umd.edu.

For more information about xFoundry and NEXPLORE, visit xfoundry.org or contact press@xfoundry.org.