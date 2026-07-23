Lyten Selected as the Primary Filament Provider for Modovolo's BFP 3D Printing Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and leader in energy storage, and Modovolo, a technology leader in US-made 3D printers and drones, have jointly announced a partnership to advance the global expansion of the BFP, Modovolo's modular 3D printing platform designed for high-performance parts in aviation, automotive, and industrial machinery. The BFP platform has been optimized to run on Lyten's 3D Graphene™ enhanced filaments, creating a lighter, stronger, and faster printing solution for customers.

Modovolo developed the BFP to address the growing demand for a US-sourced, US-made 3D printer to meet the need for large, complex commercial, industrial, and defense grade parts to be available right where the customer needs them. The modular, transportable design enables BFP to eliminate supply chain dependencies and be deployed in the harshest conditions, while still delivering aerospace-grade quality.

Justin Call, Modovolo CEO and Co-Founder, stated, "We selected Lyten's filaments for our BFP platform after an exhaustive search for high-performance materials. Lyten's PA1205 enables us to print stronger and lighter parts while maintaining a better print finish and speed vs competing products. Lyten's filaments are an integral part of our product roadmap."

Lyten's 3D printing filament, PA1205, is an ultra-high strength, lighter weight nylon-based filament that outperforms carbon fiber-based alternatives in X-Y axis tensile strength (+100%), Z axis tensile strength (+40%), and impact resistance (+50%). PA1205 also delivers improved temperature performance and faster print speeds, with minimal warping and without sacrificing dimensional accuracy, making it an ideal solution for Modovolo's BFP platform, delivering aerospace-grade parts anywhere in the world.

Dan Cook, Lyten CEO and Co-Founder, stated, "Our goal is to prove better performing, better priced products can be both sourced and manufactured locally, creating supply chain resiliency and business model flexibility for customers. We use Lyten's proprietary 3D Graphene to not just make better 3D printing filaments, but to enable aerospace, motor sports, and industrial customers to rethink how they design, how they manufacture, and how they supply products around the world. We could not be more excited to integrate PA1205 into Modovolo's BFP 3D printing platform to help scale their product globally."

Call added, "We built BFP out of necessity. We could not find a 3D printer fast enough and affordable enough to produce aerospace-grade components at scale for our drones. We have grown from there to now deploy a fully US-sourced, US-manufactured industrial scale printer. Combining BFP with Lyten's ultra-high-performance filaments now gives us the ability to instantly stand-up modular factories, anywhere in the world, capable of delivering aviation and industrial grade products."

Modovolo has already been utilizing Lyten's filaments since 2025 for the manufacturing of its Lift Quadcopter-X, a multi-payload, ultra lightweight drone designed to handle commercial, first responder, and defense tasks all within a single system.

Lyten and Modovolo will be jointly showcasing the BFP platform, powered by Lyten’s advanced filaments, at the Civil-Military Innovation Institute (CMI2), Northern Strike exercises, and other leading aerospace and motorsports events throughout the year.

About Lyten

Founded in 2015, Lyten is a supermaterials company and the global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries, energy storage, and advanced 3D Graphene™ materials. Lyten holds more than 1,100 granted or pending patents and has developed products across lithium-sulfur batteries, advanced composites, sensors, adhesives, concrete, and additive manufacturing materials.

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lyten is privately held, with more than $625 million in equity investment. Investors include Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Prime Movers Lab, and the European Investment Fund. Lyten has been recognized as Fast Company's #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America's Top Green Technology Companies by TIME in 2024, 2025, and 2026. In 2025, Lyten was also named to Silicon Valley Defense Journal's Top 100 National Security Companies for the third consecutive year.

About Modovolo

Modovolo is an Upstate New York-based defense and commercial aerospace company revolutionizing uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) through a strict "performance-to-cost" engineering discipline. The flagship platform, the Modovolo Lift, utilizes a patent-pending airframe architecture to deliver high payload-to-body weight ratios and extended flight endurance at a fraction of the costs of competing drones.

Beyond airframe architecture, Modovolo pioneers Factory-as-a-Service (FaaS). Powered by its proprietary 3D printer, Modovolo enables full vertical integration, Blue UAS compliance, and on-site "Right to Repair" capabilities at the tactical battlefield edge. Whether serving defense, public safety, agriculture, or logistics, Modovolo empowers operators to manufacture, adapt, and deploy resilient aerial systems wherever missions demand.