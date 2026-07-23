F9Analytics and Microsoft, a Partnership to Transform Multifamily Pricing Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F9Analytics, in Partnership with Microsoft, introduces RealAccretive, the advanced Multifamily Profit Management solution now available on Microsoft Marketplace and Microsoft Azure. As a US Certified Enterprise Profit Management solution, RealAccretive is engineered to help the multifamily sector increase Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Cash Flow (NCF) from operations through automated profit management at scale.

“As companies learn that the cost and performance of a stochastic AI solution cannot compete with a deterministic solution, they will come to appreciate our efforts in solving the mission critical technology ROI problem. If the cost of the technology exceeds the benefit of the solution – there is zero solution,” said F9Analytics CEO John J. Cona. “If a company using AI believes its AI Model can outperform RealAccretive, I will take that challenge any day of the week – on both price and cost.”

RealAccretive departs from the legal risk of legacy systems and the financial uncertainty of stochastic AI by solving three strategic functions for the enterprise:

Eliminates Antitrust and FTC Risk: The financial architecture by design eliminates antitrust risk and unfair rental fee practices under FTC rules. By replacing the random financial uncertainty of AI with rule-based, ring-fenced logic, RealAccretive ensures maximum transparency, audit-ready financial outputs, and steadfast strategic governance for the enterprise.

The financial architecture by design eliminates antitrust risk and unfair rental fee practices under FTC rules. By replacing the random financial uncertainty of AI with rule-based, ring-fenced logic, RealAccretive ensures maximum transparency, audit-ready financial outputs, and steadfast strategic governance for the enterprise. Immediate Cost Savings Compared to AI: The solution delivers an immediate 90% cost savings compared to probabilistic AI models. Utilizing native Microsoft Azure architecture, RealAccretive leverages standard Azure Compute resources to cut operational costs while maintaining elite pricing performance and computational efficiency.

The solution delivers an immediate 90% cost savings compared to probabilistic AI models. Utilizing native Microsoft Azure architecture, RealAccretive leverages standard Azure Compute resources to cut operational costs while maintaining elite pricing performance and computational efficiency. Maximizing Long-Term Shareholder Value: RealAccretive successfully realigns economic pricing decisions with long-term value creation for shareholders. The deterministic pricing engine maximizes returns where marginal revenue equals marginal cost, offering a scientific edge over both legacy and AI models. With constraint-based optimization built-in, the enterprise can effortlessly maximize price to include incentives, cost-of-capital, and business plan objectives.

To learn more about how RealAccretive replaces unpredictable AI outputs with verifiable, mathematical certainty, please visit our website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our commitment to research and development in real estate operations research has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned – ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns – be it in commercial or multi-family residential.