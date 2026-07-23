Varcity Launches the Retirement Renaissance with First University Community at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varcity today announced the closing of Varcity at Purdue, the company's inaugural university-based retirement community and the first step in a national vision to redefine retirement.

"College campuses already possess everything we've learned contributes to healthier, happier aging — curiosity, connection, culture, athletics, lifelong education, and a constant exchange of ideas." — Les Strech, Founder, Varcity Share

Developed in partnership with Purdue University and the Purdue for Life Foundation, Varcity at Purdue will bring a new generation of residents to campus: people who believe retirement should be a beginning rather than an ending. Scheduled to open in Summer 2028 within Purdue University's renowned Discovery Park District, the community introduces what Varcity calls the Retirement Renaissance: a lifestyle built around lifelong learning, meaningful relationships, wellness, and continued purpose.

”People flourish in environments where all generations learn, work, and live alongside one another," said Les Strech, founder of Varcity. "College campuses already possess everything we've learned contributes to healthier, happier aging — curiosity, connection, culture, athletics, lifelong education, and a constant exchange of ideas. We're creating a way for people to make that environment home.”

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand the ways alumni and those that align with the values that Purdue stands for can remain connected to the university throughout every stage of their lives, including retirement," said Julie Dussliere, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation. "The proposed Varcity at Purdue community aligns with a broader vision of creating meaningful opportunities for engagement while contributing to the continued growth of Purdue's Discovery Park District. We look forward to seeing a development that thoughtfully integrates residents with campus life and complements the university's long-term goals."

Varcity at Purdue will feature 239 rental residences across a thoughtfully designed 13.5-acre campus, including villas, townhomes, stacked flats, and concierge residences. The community will be co-developed with Atlanta-based Carter and professionally managed by Western States Lodging.

Varcity at Purdue was designed through a collaborative partnership between Reach Architects, a boutique practice out of Austin, Texas, known for high-end residential placemaking, and Gensler, with a 6,000 person team working with clients in over 100 countries to create a better world through the power of design. Together, the teams paired Reach's hands-on approach with Gensler's focus on the human experience to create a community tailored to resident life at Purdue.

More than a residential development, Varcity at Purdue represents a new model for higher education partnerships. By activating underutilized university land, campuses gain a sustainable revenue source while creating opportunities for students through internships, mentorship, healthcare experiences, hospitality, and daily intergenerational engagement.

For residents, life at Varcity extends well beyond the front door. Days might include attending lectures from world-renowned faculty, cheering on the Boilermakers, mentoring students, taking continuing education classes, enjoying concerts and performances, volunteering, or simply experiencing the unmistakable energy that makes university communities among the most vibrant places in America.

As universities nationwide prepare for changing demographics and the approaching enrollment cliff, Varcity offers a new model that benefits institutions, students, and residents alike.

Universities unlock new long-term value from existing land. Students gain access to mentorship and experiential learning opportunities. Residents become part of an intellectually vibrant community where purpose, curiosity, and connection continue to grow.

Varcity at Purdue is the first in a growing national portfolio. A second community at Texas A&M University is currently in development, with groundbreaking anticipated in early 2027, as Varcity builds a network of communities that transform retirement from a destination into a new chapter of lifelong discovery.

ABOUT VARCITY

Varcity is creating a new category of retirement centered on higher education. Through partnerships with leading universities, Varcity develops intergenerational residential communities where older adults remain connected to learning, culture, athletics, innovation, and purpose. By bringing retirees, students, faculty, and universities together in one place, Varcity is redefining retirement as a new beginning rooted in curiosity, contribution, and lifelong community. varcity.com

ABOUT CARTER

Carter is a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since 1958, Carter has delivered transformative mixed-use and residential projects across the United States, with a focus on thoughtful design, strategic partnerships, and community-centered development. Known for landmark developments such as The Grounds in Winston-Salem, NC; Summerhill in Atlanta, GA; The Banks in Cincinnati, OH; City Springs in Sandy Springs, GA; and Highpoint on Columbus Commons in Columbus, OH, Carter combines decades of experience with a relationship-driven approach that delivers lasting value. Carter’s purpose is to make a difference by transforming communities and spaces so people can thrive. In 2025, Hunt Companies (www.huntcompanies.com) purchased a majority interest in Carter, providing greater financial depth and operational resources. carterusa.com

ABOUT WESTERN STATES

Western States Lodging and Management is the partner and management group for Varcity campuses. As a relationship-first organization, Western States develops, builds and manages assets in the hospitality, senior living and multifamily housing segments. Western States proudly manages 100+ properties on a simple philosophy: relationships first, buildings second. Learn more at https://wslm.biz.

ABOUT GENSLER

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design. gensler.com

ABOUT REACH

Reach Architects was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2012 on the conviction that our contribution to the built environment should embody the best of our shared beliefs and values. We specialize in research-based, intentional design that builds up and takes part in our clients' mission, working to make ourselves trusted and effective advocates of our clients and the communities we serve. reacharchitects.com