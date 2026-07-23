NewEdge Capital Group Expands Envestnet Partnership to Incorporate Structured Note Strategies Within Unified Managed Accounts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, announced today that Structured Note Strategies offered by NewEdge Investment Strategies on Envestnet’s platform can now be managed alongside other investment strategies in the same account through a Unified Managed Account (UMA), extending the breadth of investment solutions available through the industry leader in Adaptive WealthTech.

Wealth managers can utilize UMAs to incorporate NewEdge’s Structured Note Income Portfolio (SNIP) and Structured Note Advisory Portfolio (SNAP), which were among the first Structured Note Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) available through Envestnet.

“Our financial advisors need simple solutions to meet the complex wealth management needs of their clients, and this is one way to streamline investment strategies,” said Michaelangelo Dooley, NewEdge’s Structured Note Strategies Portfolio Manager. “Research shows the adoption of SMAs and alternatives continues to be a focus for many firms, and UMAs enable their use in a more scalable manner.”

NewEdge Investment Solutions is part of NewEdge Wealth, a registered investment advisor specializing in servicing the needs of ultra high net worth and high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients. NewEdge Wealth, along with NewEdge Advisors, comprises NewEdge Capital Group.

Rising track record

Introduced in 2021, NewEdge Investment Solutions’ SNIP and SNAP solutions seek to deliver protected and consistent portfolio returns while mitigating the challenges and risks often associated with investments in Structured Notes.

The solutions have more than $800 million in assets under management and are available on several custodians and through several investment platforms including Envestnet, Dynasty and SMArtX.

Expanded NewEdge Investment Solutions

Launched in 2023, NewEdge Investment Solutions is a platform designed to provide third-party financial professionals and institutions with access to many of the same GIPS-compliant strategies NewEdge Wealth utilizes to help its own ultra high net worth clients achieve their goals.

A team of four chartered financial analysts oversees $5 billion in assets under management.

About NewEdge Capital Group

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group represents a fundamental reimagining of what a financial services firm can be when it's designed by Advisors for Advisors. As an invitation-only firm for already successful advisors, resources are focused on helping top performing advisors reach the next level in their careers. NewEdge provides exceptional talent, cutting-edge technology and institutional-grade resources that create a structural advantage for elite advisors and their clients.

NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 475 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, is a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm and CNBC Elite Advisor.*

Advisory services provided by NewEdge Advisors, LLC and NewEdge Wealth, LLC, our registered investment advisers. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge Advisors, LLC, NewEdge Wealth, LLC, and NewEdge Securities, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. For more information, visit www.newedgecapitalgroup.com.

*Barron’s rankings awarded in September 2025 based on prior 12-month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2025 based on data from 3/31/24–3/31/25. Neither NewEdge Wealth nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings. The CNBC Elite Advisors award was issued by CNBC on June 22, 2026. NewEdge Wealth did not pay a fee to participate in or receive this award. Award criteria and methodology are determined solely by CNBC in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions and Cerulli Associates. This recognition is not indicative of future performance and should not be construed as an endorsement of NewEdge Wealth or NewEdge Capital Group by CNBC or any affiliated entity.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client’s financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

NewEdge Wealth and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm.