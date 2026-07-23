CoLab Brings ISO Standards Into AI-Powered Drawing Review

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoLab today announced a new agreement in collaboration with Standards Council of Canada (SCC), a member of ISO, to bring ISO standards under license into AI design reviews. The agreement extends the capability of CoLab’s AutoReview, an AI Peer Checker that reviews and annotates models and drawings, by enabling AI to review designs directly against ISO standards governing geometry, dimensions and tolerances, surface finish, edge conditions, and welding.

AutoReview will automatically flag design deviations and cite the relevant standard. Engineers will also be able to ask targeted questions about designs and whether they conform to ISO standards, via CoLab’s AI interface Operator. For engineering teams, this means catching a standards violation at the moment a decision is made, so errors are caught in review instead of on the shop floor.

CoLab works with engineering teams designing some of the world's most consequential products – jet engines, nuclear reactors, and medical devices. These teams are eager to accelerate product development with AI, but they're deliberate about how they adopt the technology. ISO standards are already a trusted reference many rely on to inform design decisions, making them an excellent resource to steer AI and provide engineers with reliable feedback.

For many engineering organizations, AI can help apply ISO standards more consistently and efficiently. Today, checking a drawing against a standard typically requires requesting temporary PDF access from an internal admin, reviewing it manually, then adding markups by hand. With a typical engineering organization reviewing over 35,000 drawings per year, there’s plenty of opportunity to save time. Beyond efficiency gains, AI can also increase design quality. CoLab’s research shows that 45% of design standards and guidelines aren't documented, kept up to date, and consistently referenced during design reviews. With AutoReview, CoLab is helping engineering teams close that gap.

“We are excited to partner with SCC to offer AI drawing review against ISO standards to CoLab’s customers via AutoReview and Operator,” said Adam Keating, CoLab Co-founder and CEO. “Being trusted to deliver an AI solution that effectively leverages this essential dataset is a testament to the rigorous approach we’ve taken to product development.”

In addition to the agreement, which allows AutoReview and Operator to leverage ISO standards, CoLab already offers customers the ability to cite their own internal standards and guidelines. The company plans to announce additional data and integration partnerships later this year.

To learn more, visit: https://www.colabsoftware.com/

About CoLab

CoLab builds AI-powered software for mechanical engineering and hardware development teams. Its EngineeringOS platform helps engineers make better, faster design decisions by connecting people, data, and AI in one collaborative workspace—capturing expert knowledge as a natural part of day-to-day work.

With AI agents built into the platform, CoLab enables teams to apply that knowledge automatically to improve design quality and accelerate product development. Founded in 2017, CoLab is trusted by leading global manufacturers to drive decision velocity and bring better products to market, faster.