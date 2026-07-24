PropertyRadar Powers Multi-Channel Marketing Across 160 Million Properties Using Nylas Email API

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the communications data layer for modern software, recently published a case study detailing how PropertyRadar built the email backbone for its multi-channel marketing engine using the Nylas Email API.

Hundreds of thousands of email operations a day, across Gmail, Outlook, and IMAP—through one integration. Share

PropertyRadar is the property intelligence and outreach platform used by real estate investors, agents, brokers, and marketing agencies to find, contact, and close deals with property owners across the United States. The platform covers more than 160 million properties, 250 million people, and over one billion phone numbers and email addresses. Users have completed more than $250 billion in transactions on the back of its data.

Email sits at the center of PropertyRadar's value proposition: find motivated property owners before the competition, reach them with the right message at the right time, and follow up automatically so deals don't slip through the cracks. The stakes are unusually high. PropertyRadar's customers reach owners during sensitive life events like foreclosure, probate, and tax delinquency, where a deliverability misstep or provider gap can damage the trust that professionals depend on when starting those conversations.

PropertyRadar's user base spans solo investors on Gmail, mortgage brokerages on Microsoft 365, and small agencies on legacy IMAP setups. Each of those providers has different authentication models, sync behaviors, and API surfaces, and provider APIs change frequently. Maintaining three separate integrations would have pulled PropertyRadar's engineering team away from what they do best: building the most accurate property data and most powerful marketing automation in the industry.

The problem became urgent with the development of PropertyRadar 5.0. The March 2026 release introduced a fully integrated multi-channel marketing suite, AI-powered outreach agents, automated drip campaigns, and court-sourced distress data pulled directly from county court filings for divorce, probate, and eviction leads. Email was no longer a feature. It was a load-bearing pillar of the entire platform.

Rather than staff up a dedicated email infrastructure team, PropertyRadar chose Nylas. A single Nylas integration covers Gmail, Outlook, and IMAP through one interface, along with real-time Gmail push notifications through Pub/Sub, open and engagement tracking, and webhook delivery that feeds every owner interaction back into PropertyRadar's intelligence loop. PropertyRadar's engineering team stayed focused on property intelligence while Nylas handled every layer of the email plumbing.

"Email infrastructure sounds simple until you're staring down three different authentication models, two major providers that change their APIs whenever they feel like it, and a user base split across all of them," said Brian, Lead Engineer at PropertyRadar. "We made the call early: that's not our problem to solve. Nylas owns that layer, and we haven't looked back."

Today, hundreds of thousands of email operations per day flow through Nylas infrastructure on behalf of PropertyRadar users, across hundreds of connected accounts with bi-directional sync. Provider coverage mirrors PropertyRadar's user base: roughly half IMAP, over 40% Google/Gmail, and a growing Microsoft/Outlook segment. Real-time Gmail notifications through Pub/Sub mean users see lead responses instantly rather than waiting for a polling cycle.

"PropertyRadar built one of the most ambitious PropTech releases we've seen this year, and the fact that they didn't have to think about email infrastructure to do it is exactly the point," said Jeff Koets, CEO of Nylas. "When email works the same way across every provider, product teams can focus on the work that actually differentiates them. That's what we're building for."

PropertyRadar 5.0 introduced AI agents that help users build targeted audiences, craft marketing copy, and execute campaigns. As those agents grow more autonomous, handling outreach sequencing, follow-up timing, and lead qualification with less manual input, the demand on the underlying email infrastructure will grow with them. Nylas provides the foundation for that next chapter.

The full case study is available at nylas.com/case-study/propertyradar-email-api-case-study/.

About PropertyRadar

PropertyRadar is the property intelligence and outreach platform used by real estate investors, agents, brokers, and marketing agencies to find, contact, and close deals with property owners across the United States. Its data covers more than 160 million properties, 250 million people, and over one billion phone numbers and email addresses, and users have completed more than $250 billion in transactions on the back of it. The March 2026 launch of PropertyRadar 5.0 introduced court-sourced distress data, an integrated multi-channel marketing suite, and AI-powered outreach agents. Headquartered in Truckee, California, and led by CEO Mark Hockridge. Learn more at propertyradar.com.

About Nylas

Nylas is the communications data layer powering core product experiences and agentic AI workflows. Through a single integration, Nylas normalizes email, calendar, and contacts across Gmail, Microsoft, IMAP, and 250+ other providers, giving product teams reliable access to communications infrastructure without managing provider complexity. As AI agents take on more work inside inboxes and calendars, Nylas provides the structured data and execution primitives they need to operate. Companies around the globe rely on Nylas to power productivity features, scheduling experiences, and workflow automation across more than 34.5 billion API transactions every month. Nylas is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. Learn more at nylas.com.