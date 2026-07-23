Oklo Receives U.S. Department of Energy Startup Authorization for Groves Reactor, Clearing Way for Fuel Loading and First Criticality

LOCKHART, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) (“Oklo”), an advanced nuclear technology company, today announced it received startup authorization for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor. This authorization, granted under the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Reactor Pilot Program, completes DOE’s authorization process and clears the way for fuel loading, startup testing, and reactor operations. Groves is a low-power test reactor designed to demonstrate reactor design, build, and operations, and to establish operating experience needed to support future isotope production facilities. The project advances Oklo’s plans to establish domestic production of critical isotopes for potential use in cancer care, manufacturing, scientific research, space exploration, and national security.

Groves, a privately financed facility, demonstrates nearly every element of a commercially oriented deployment model that Oklo can repeat and scale across future projects. The facility was built on private land, including full-scale civil excavation and construction, and assembled with all full-scale systems, components, and fuel either sourced commercially or manufactured by Oklo.

"This facility marks the fastest time that we are aware of to go from greenfield to substantial completion for a full-scale, privately funded and sited reactor in history,” said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. “By building on a greenfield site on private land, performing full-scale civil excavation and construction, and procuring fuel and all major components commercially, we demonstrated that the advanced nuclear industry can move at a pace that many did not believe possible. And this experience is fully translatable to future commercial deployments.”

“The U.S. Department of Energy is excited to see another Reactor Pilot Program participant receive authorization,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Mike Goff. “With the right enabling environment, Oklo has been able to accelerate their progress and is now ready to take the next step with their technology.”

The startup authorization follows a rigorous readiness review, through which DOE confirmed that Oklo has achieved the engineering, organizational, and operational readiness needed to safely receive fuel and begin reactor operations. A readiness review is a critical final step in DOE’s startup authorization process: a multidisciplinary DOE team evaluates whether facility procedures and personnel training are adequate; the facility and equipment conform to the approved design, safety equipment functions properly; and required safety management programs have been implemented. Oklo fully developed these safety management programs in-house rather than relying on an established or pre-existing operating framework within an established facility such as a national laboratory.

"Executing on Groves has meant much more than just a construction project; it has been a valuable part of building and exercising key operational muscle across the Oklo enterprise,” said Oklo co-founder and COO Caroline DeWitte. “Startup of a private facility means honing and implementing operating procedures, training programs, security programs, environment, health and safety programs, quality assurance programs and procedures, and much more. Oklo's centers of excellence on all of these operational aspects now have this experience to bring to all our projects currently in progress and to build on for the future.”

Future Oklo projects will build on the established systems, qualified suppliers, and approved operating programs established through Groves. By establishing a repeatable approach to engineering, construction, commissioning, operations, and regulatory authorization, Groves helps reduce execution risk and accelerate future deployments across all of Oklo’s business units.

The Reactor Pilot Program created a rigorous pathway that enabled construction and organizational readiness activities to proceed while DOE conducted its reviews. Groves demonstrates how that approach can support advanced reactor deployment while maintaining a rigorous focus on safety.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to deliver clean, reliable, affordable energy at global scale; establishing a domestic supply chain for critical isotopes; and advancing nuclear fuel recycling to convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. Oklo was the first to receive a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy for a commercial advanced fission plant, was awarded fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first custom combined license application for an advanced reactor to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Oklo is also developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express Oklo’s opinions, expectations, objectives, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, assumptions, forecasts or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continue,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “goal,” “would,” “commit,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the markets in which Oklo operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results or performance of Oklo may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important risk factors could affect Oklo’s future results and cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: risks related to the development and deployment of Oklo’s powerhouses, fuel fabrication and fuel recycling facilities, and radioisotope production activities; the risk that Oklo is pursuing an emerging market with no commercial project operating and regulatory uncertainties; risks related to acquisitions, divestitures, or joint ventures we may engage in; the need for financing to construct plants, which remain subject to market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to an inability to raise additional capital to support our business and sustain our growth on favorable terms; the effects of competition; risks related to accessing high-assay low-enriched uranium, plutonium, and other fuels (including recycled fuels) at acceptable costs and under acceptable timelines; risks related to our supply chain; risks related to power purchase agreements; risks related to human capital; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs; the outcome of any government and regulatory proceedings and investigations and inquiries; and the other factors set forth in our documents we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties of the other documents filed by Oklo from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Oklo. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Oklo will be those that Oklo has anticipated. Oklo undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by law.