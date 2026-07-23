GenFlat and Caribbean Port Association Collaborate to Support Implementation of Collapsible Shipping Containers Across the Caribbean

TOOELE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: GFLT) ("GenFlat"), developer of the world's leading collapsible shipping container technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC) to promote greater efficiency, sustainability, and reduce container congestion throughout Caribbean supply chains. PMAC connects Caribbean ports and stakeholders by monitoring industry developments, fostering collaboration, addressing industry challenges, and coordinating responses to changing industry needs.

As part of the collaboration, Darwin Telemaque, Chairman of PMAC, has signed a petition on behalf of 29 Caribbean ports encouraging global shipping lines to evaluate and adopt GenFlat collapsible containers as an innovative solution for reducing empty container congestion and repositioning costs, improving port efficiency, and lowering carbon emissions. The petition highlights the significant operational and environmental benefits of collapsible container technology, including reduced storage requirements, lower transportation costs, improved equipment utilization, and enhanced supply chain delivery.

The Caribbean's unique geography and dependence on maritime transportation make efficient container logistics particularly important. Many ports throughout the region face ongoing challenges associated with storing and repositioning empty containers, consuming valuable terminal space while increasing transportation costs.

GenFlat's patented collapsible containers address these challenges by allowing multiple empty containers to collapse into the footprint of a single standard container, dramatically reducing the cost and environmental impact of repositioning empty equipment while freeing valuable port capacity.

"PMAC's support validates the need for smarter container solutions in the Caribbean,” said Garrett Hall, President of GenFlat. “Together, we look forward to helping shipping lines and ports reduce costs, improve efficiency, and build more resilient supply chains through the implementation of GenFlat collapsible containers."

The collaboration will include educational outreach to regional port authorities, engagement with shipping lines operating throughout the Caribbean, and exploration of pilot programs demonstrating the operational benefits of GenFlat containers across Caribbean trade lanes.

"Caribbean ports are committed to innovations that improve efficiency and sustainability,” said Darwin Telemaque, Chairman of the Port Management Association of the Caribbean and CEO of the Port of Antigua. “We believe GenFlat's collapsible container technology offers game-changing potential for the region, and we call upon Caribbean shipping lines to implement GenFlat’s containers into their fleets.”

GenFlat and PMAC plan to hold a demonstration of GenFlat’s collapsible container technology at the Port of Antigua in September 2026, which will be attended by port authorities, shipping lines, government officials, and logistics companies.

About GenFlat Holdings, Inc.

GenFlat Holdings, Inc. develops patented collapsible intermodal shipping containers designed to dramatically reduce the cost and environmental impact of transporting and storing empty containers. By enabling multiple empty containers to collapse into the space of a single conventional container, GenFlat technology helps shipping lines, ports, railroads, trucking companies, and logistics providers improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimize supply chain performance.

GenFlat operates as a container sales and leasing company, supplying its marine containers primarily to shipping line customers under a range of short- and long-term lease structures.

For more information about GenFlat Holdings, visit: https://www.GenFlat.com/

About the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC)

Established in 1998, the Port Management Association of the Caribbean is the leading regional organization representing Caribbean port authorities and maritime stakeholders. PMAC promotes cooperation, operational excellence, sustainable development, and innovation throughout the Caribbean maritime sector while supporting the continued growth and competitiveness of the region's ports. PMAC has 29 Port members and 41 Associate members, which includes maritime companies, service providers, industry organizations, and individuals.