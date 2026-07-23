Experian accelerates AI-first experiences with ServiceNow AI Platform

LONDON & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced that Experian, the global data and technology company, and strategic partner, is significantly expanding its deployment of the ServiceNow AI Platform to drive enterprise-wide AI-led transformation.

As a long-standing ServiceNow customer, Experian is leveraging agentic AI workflows to automate intelligence at scale, improve operational efficiency and deliver AI-first experiences. This will help Experian’s clients make decisions faster and move AI beyond isolated pilots to enterprise-wide programmes that drive durable business change and impact.

In addition, by connecting HR, IT, Asset and Risk within ServiceNow's single system of action, Experian is enhancing employee experiences, strengthening third-party risk governance, and driving greater enterprise-wide visibility through connected workflows.

The ServiceNow AI Platform moves beyond point solutions toward end-to-end operational intelligence for businesses. Autonomous workflows learn continuously from operational data, getting smarter with every interaction. Every decision, whether made by a human or an AI agent, is informed, governed and auditable; this gives clients the confidence to accelerate AI adoption without compromising compliance or control.

The expanded deployment is part of a broader partnership between Experian and ServiceNow to help global clients operationalise AI at scale. Through the native integration of the Experian Ascend Platform and the ServiceNow AI Platform, businesses can access Experian's trusted intelligence, insights and decisioning capabilities directly within ServiceNow workflows. This then enables autonomous AI agents to act faster and more consistently, starting with employee onboarding, third-party risk management, and model lifecycle governance.

"Enterprises talk about AI transformation, but few execute it at scale," said Damian Stirrett, GVP and GM for UK and Ireland at ServiceNow. “Experian is different, more than adopting AI tools, they are redefining how a world-class global business operates at scale. As both a customer and strategic partner, Experian is connecting intelligence to action, with the ServiceNow AI Platform, and embedding intelligence directly into high-stakes decisions, from employee verification to third-party operational risk. Together we’re delivering the kind of measurable impact that reshapes industries.”

"As businesses look to scale AI, success will be defined not by the sophistication of the AI models alone, but by the strength of the trust in the infrastructure behind them,” said Keith Little, President - Experian Software Solutions at Experian. “The collaboration and partnership with ServiceNow are key for us as we support their customers, bringing together trusted intelligence and insights with the governance needed to embed AI into everyday workflows.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s expanded deployment with Experian. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and platforms. We also assist millions of people to realise their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.