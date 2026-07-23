Euna Budget Helps City of Lakeway, Texas, Complete Major Budget Updates in One Hour Instead of One Week

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software for the public sector, today announced that the City of Lakeway, Texas, is using Euna Budget to modernize its budgeting process, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and give department leaders faster access to budget information.

“Euna Budget changed budgeting from something finance had to constantly manage in spreadsheets into a process our departments can actually participate in,” said Jodi Lehman-Wills, Budget Analyst and Grants Coordinator at City of Lakeway. Share

“Euna Budget changed budgeting from something finance had to constantly manage in spreadsheets into a process our departments can actually participate in,” said Jodi Lehman-Wills, Budget Analyst and Grants Coordinator at City of Lakeway. “We now have current budget-to-actual information, better personnel projections, and a much faster way to make updates when things change. The biggest difference is that our team can spend less time chasing numbers and more time planning, answering questions, and helping the city make better decisions.”

Since implementing Euna Budget, Lakeway has reduced major budget updates from about a week to roughly one hour, improved personnel forecasting accuracy, and decreased routine budget questions to finance staff.

Many local governments still rely on spreadsheets to manage complex budgets. That approach often leads to broken links, limited version control, and time-consuming updates when changes happen mid-year. Spreadsheet-based budgeting can also limit visibility for department leaders, forcing them to depend on finance teams for routine information and slowing decisions across the organization.

The City of Lakeway, a Texas municipality serving about 20,000 residents, faced these challenges directly. Before adopting Euna Budget, the finance team managed the entire budget in spreadsheets, including a personnel budget that required constant estimation due to step programs, pay modifiers, and mid-year hires. Version control issues meant updates had to be repeated across multiple files, and department directors had no direct access to their own budget data.

Three years ago, Lakeway implemented Euna Budget along with the OpenBook tool to centralize budgeting, improve personnel modeling, and expand transparency. The system moved the city’s budget process into one platform and gave departments direct access to the information they need without relying on finance for every update.

Actuals now flow directly from the city’s ERP into Euna Budget each day, giving staff a current budget-to-actual view every morning. Other key capabilities include:

Personnel modeling that helps the city account for complex pay structures and partial-year hires with greater accuracy

OpenBook, which gives departments direct access to their budget and expenditure data

Budget Academy, which allows directors to enter their own budget requests directly in the system

File attachments and notes that document decisions and preserve context for future budget cycles

Lakeway now plans to expand its use of OpenBook externally to increase public transparency and give residents direct access to budget-to-actual information. The goal is to help residents better understand how city resources support daily operations, long-term priorities and public services.

“Lakeway’s experience shows what becomes possible when public sector budgeting moves out of disconnected spreadsheets and into a centralized, transparent system,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer at Euna Solutions. “Modern budget software does more than save time. It gives finance teams, department leaders and communities a clearer view of how resources are planned, managed and connected to public priorities. That visibility helps governments operate with greater accuracy, accountability, and trust.”

For more information about Euna Budget, visit https://eunasolutions.com/solutions/budget/.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna's AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration and reduce administrative burden. Euna's full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.